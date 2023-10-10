Ferrari criticism of Fernando Alonso: "A little hairy".

Aston Martin star Fernando Alonso was cautioned after the Qatar Grand Prix: for recklessly returning to the track after a slip. That sets off criticism from Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur.

On Sunday evening after the Qatar Grand Prix, Aston Martin star Fernando Alonso had to go to the race stewards. The FIA's rules watchdogs had not liked the way the Spaniard went off the track in the race and then rather recklessly returned to the track, directly into the path of Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, who had to swerve in a flash, this on lap 33.

The race stewards ultimately left it at a warning, but of course the scene was a topic of discussion in the media round with Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur after the heat GP.

The Frenchman thinks: "If it had happened the other way round, with Charles driving into Fernando's path, we would have heard a lot on the radio. How his life had been in danger and all that."

"Honestly - I thought Fernando's manoeuvre was a bit hairy, the way he comes shooting back onto the track there seemingly out of nowhere, but it's not my judgement that counts."

In terms of raw speed, Leclerc in the Ferrari was the better man this time, finishing a good ten seconds ahead of Alonso in 5th. Leclerc said of Alonso's action, "It was on the limit, but I don't think Fernando saw me coming at all in that situation. It probably wasn't the best way to come back onto the track, but it certainly wasn't his intention to create a dangerous situation."





Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 hrs

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement



World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5