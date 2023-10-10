Ferrari criticism of Fernando Alonso: "A little hairy".
On Sunday evening after the Qatar Grand Prix, Aston Martin star Fernando Alonso had to go to the race stewards. The FIA's rules watchdogs had not liked the way the Spaniard went off the track in the race and then rather recklessly returned to the track, directly into the path of Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc, who had to swerve in a flash, this on lap 33.
The race stewards ultimately left it at a warning, but of course the scene was a topic of discussion in the media round with Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur after the heat GP.
The Frenchman thinks: "If it had happened the other way round, with Charles driving into Fernando's path, we would have heard a lot on the radio. How his life had been in danger and all that."
"Honestly - I thought Fernando's manoeuvre was a bit hairy, the way he comes shooting back onto the track there seemingly out of nowhere, but it's not my judgement that counts."
In terms of raw speed, Leclerc in the Ferrari was the better man this time, finishing a good ten seconds ahead of Alonso in 5th. Leclerc said of Alonso's action, "It was on the limit, but I don't think Fernando saw me coming at all in that situation. It probably wasn't the best way to come back onto the track, but it certainly wasn't his intention to create a dangerous situation."
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 hrs
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5