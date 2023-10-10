McLaren: 500 podiums, Jenson Button forgotten!
Two McLaren drivers on the podium after the Qatar Grand Prix, that means - podiums 500 and 501 for the tradition-steeped English racing team. Oscar Piastri finished second in the Grand Prix at the Losail International Circuit, Lando Norris third.
The team, which was founded 60 years ago by racing legend Bruce McLaren, celebrated this in the form of a painting depicting all of McLaren's podium chasers. Or rather - should be pictured.
Because shortly after a post by McLaren to celebrate themselves a little, Formula One champion Jenson Button, slightly offended, spoke out like this: "My 26 podiums obviously don't count for you guys, so I guess you're down to just 475."
But Button is not the only missing driver, because Jochen Mass (eight times on the podium for McLaren) or Stefan Johansson (five times) or world champion Keke Rosberg (only once, but a champion) were also omitted from the picture. Instead, Pedro de la Rosa (one podium place), Heikki Kovalainen (3) or Martin Brundle (2) can be seen.
Numerous users on X (formerly Twitter) also spoke up, with questions to McLaren like:
"Where is Jenson?"
"How can you forget Jenson?"
"Isn't there something missing here?"
"Where is the driver with 26 podiums?"
"Why are you forgetting that driver who won the best race of the decade in Canada in 2011?"
Perhaps also for McLaren, so here's a short list ...
McLaren drivers on the podium
Fernando Alonso: 12
Michael Andretti: 1
Gerhard Berger: 18
Martin Brundle: 2
Jenson Button: 26
David Coulthard: 51
Pedro de la Rosa: 1
Mark Donohue: 1
Emerson Fittipaldi: 13
Mike Hailwood: 1
Mika Häkkinen: 51
Lewis Hamilton: 49
Denny Hulme: 21
James Hunt: 14
Jacky Ickx: 1
Stefan Johansson: 5
Hekki Kovalainen: 3
Niki Lauda: 15
Kevin Magnussen: 1
Jochen Mass: 8
Bruce McLaren: 7
Juan Pablo Montoya: 7
Lando Norris: 11
Oscar Piastri: 2
Alain Prost: 63
Kimi Raikkonen: 36
Peter Revson: 8
Daniel Ricciardo: 1
Keke Rosberg: 1
Carlos Sainz: 2
Ayrton Senna: 55
John Watson: 13
Alex Wurz: 1
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5