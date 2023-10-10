McLaren: 500 podiums, Jenson Button forgotten!

McLaren, the second oldest and second most successful GP racing team after Ferrari, celebrated podium finishes of 500 and 501 in Qatar, with a beautiful painting. Unfortunately, Jenson Button was forgotten.

Two McLaren drivers on the podium after the Qatar Grand Prix, that means - podiums 500 and 501 for the tradition-steeped English racing team. Oscar Piastri finished second in the Grand Prix at the Losail International Circuit, Lando Norris third.

The team, which was founded 60 years ago by racing legend Bruce McLaren, celebrated this in the form of a painting depicting all of McLaren's podium chasers. Or rather - should be pictured.

Because shortly after a post by McLaren to celebrate themselves a little, Formula One champion Jenson Button, slightly offended, spoke out like this: "My 26 podiums obviously don't count for you guys, so I guess you're down to just 475."

But Button is not the only missing driver, because Jochen Mass (eight times on the podium for McLaren) or Stefan Johansson (five times) or world champion Keke Rosberg (only once, but a champion) were also omitted from the picture. Instead, Pedro de la Rosa (one podium place), Heikki Kovalainen (3) or Martin Brundle (2) can be seen.



Numerous users on X (formerly Twitter) also spoke up, with questions to McLaren like:



"Where is Jenson?"



"How can you forget Jenson?"



"Isn't there something missing here?"



"Where is the driver with 26 podiums?"



"Why are you forgetting that driver who won the best race of the decade in Canada in 2011?"



Perhaps also for McLaren, so here's a short list ...





McLaren drivers on the podium

Fernando Alonso: 12

Michael Andretti: 1

Gerhard Berger: 18

Martin Brundle: 2

Jenson Button: 26

David Coulthard: 51

Pedro de la Rosa: 1

Mark Donohue: 1

Emerson Fittipaldi: 13

Mike Hailwood: 1

Mika Häkkinen: 51

Lewis Hamilton: 49

Denny Hulme: 21

James Hunt: 14

Jacky Ickx: 1

Stefan Johansson: 5

Hekki Kovalainen: 3

Niki Lauda: 15

Kevin Magnussen: 1

Jochen Mass: 8

Bruce McLaren: 7

Juan Pablo Montoya: 7

Lando Norris: 11

Oscar Piastri: 2

Alain Prost: 63

Kimi Raikkonen: 36

Peter Revson: 8

Daniel Ricciardo: 1

Keke Rosberg: 1

Carlos Sainz: 2

Ayrton Senna: 55

John Watson: 13

Alex Wurz: 1





Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement



World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5



