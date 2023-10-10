Esteban Ocon: "You'll have to kill me first".

Frenchman Esteban Ocon worked his way up from humble beginnings to become a Formula 1 driver. In the Qatar GP, he had to throw up during the race. Nevertheless, giving up was out of the question for him.

The Qatar Grand Prix with its enormous heat and high humidity pushed many Formula 1 drivers to the limits of their capabilities: Williams driver Logan Sargeant brought his race car into the pits early, his legs buckled when he got out, and the US American had to be supported by his crew. He is used to hot and humid weather in Florida.

Alpine driver Esteban Ocon felt sick after 15 laps, he even threw up in his helmet. "But it would never have occurred to me to give up," said the 2022 Hungarian GP winner, who ended up seventh in Qatar. "You'll have to kill me before that."

Ocon has worked his way up from very humble beginnings to become a grand prix driver, and he has not forgotten his roots. "My parents sold our simple house to finance my karting, we lived in a camper van for years."

"In between things weren't going well with my career, there were moments in autosport when I didn't know if I would have a car for the coming season. I was seriously thinking of working at McDonald's."



"I owe everything to my family, they always believed in me, they put everything on the line for me. For that reason alone I would never give up a race, no matter how bad I felt."



"Qatar was hell. Never before in a Grand Prix have I kept opening the visor on the straight because I felt like I couldn't breathe. I took my hand off the steering wheel in between to somehow direct the airflow towards the helmet. Didn't work out so well."



"It was strange - the faster I breathed, the more I felt like I wasn't getting enough oxygen. But not for a moment did it cross my mind that I was going to pit the car. You'd have to kill me first."



"Anyway, I had to vomit for two laps, and that was already in laps 15 and 16. I thought - darn, I have to somehow get through more than 40 laps here!"



"What happened in Qatar really blew my mind, literally. Because even at a Singapore GP, which many riders think is the hardest World Championship round of all, I could easily do two GP distances. The only way I can explain the problems in Qatar is that the heat was somehow standing and we couldn't get it out of the cockpit. I was very relieved to see the chequered flag."



At the Alpine team building, Ocon lay down lengthways to let his body come down in the air-conditioned room. To this he wrote on X: "But hey - 7th place!"





Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement



World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5



