Esteban Ocon: "You'll have to kill me first".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The Qatar Grand Prix with its enormous heat and high humidity pushed many Formula 1 drivers to the limits of their capabilities: Williams driver Logan Sargeant brought his race car into the pits early, his legs buckled when he got out, and the US American had to be supported by his crew. He is used to hot and humid weather in Florida.
Alpine driver Esteban Ocon felt sick after 15 laps, he even threw up in his helmet. "But it would never have occurred to me to give up," said the 2022 Hungarian GP winner, who ended up seventh in Qatar. "You'll have to kill me before that."
Ocon has worked his way up from very humble beginnings to become a grand prix driver, and he has not forgotten his roots. "My parents sold our simple house to finance my karting, we lived in a camper van for years."
"In between things weren't going well with my career, there were moments in autosport when I didn't know if I would have a car for the coming season. I was seriously thinking of working at McDonald's."
"I owe everything to my family, they always believed in me, they put everything on the line for me. For that reason alone I would never give up a race, no matter how bad I felt."
"Qatar was hell. Never before in a Grand Prix have I kept opening the visor on the straight because I felt like I couldn't breathe. I took my hand off the steering wheel in between to somehow direct the airflow towards the helmet. Didn't work out so well."
"It was strange - the faster I breathed, the more I felt like I wasn't getting enough oxygen. But not for a moment did it cross my mind that I was going to pit the car. You'd have to kill me first."
"Anyway, I had to vomit for two laps, and that was already in laps 15 and 16. I thought - darn, I have to somehow get through more than 40 laps here!"
"What happened in Qatar really blew my mind, literally. Because even at a Singapore GP, which many riders think is the hardest World Championship round of all, I could easily do two GP distances. The only way I can explain the problems in Qatar is that the heat was somehow standing and we couldn't get it out of the cockpit. I was very relieved to see the chequered flag."
At the Alpine team building, Ocon lay down lengthways to let his body come down in the air-conditioned room. To this he wrote on X: "But hey - 7th place!"
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5