Max Verstappen: Why he has to wait for the World Cup trophy

When Argentina became football world champions in Qatar, the players could lift the World Cup trophy after the final. When Max Verstappen becomes Formula 1 World Champion, he has to wait two months. Why?

18 December 2022 at the Losail football stadium in Qatar: Lionel Messi leads the Argentinian national team to the title in a World Cup final against France that is almost unsurpassable in terms of drama. Afterwards, the Argentinians celebrate extensively with the World Cup trophy.

7 October 2023 at the Losail International Circuit: In the sprint of the Qatar GP weekend, Max Verstappen secures the Formula 1 World Championship title for the third time in a row. But there is no sign of the world champion's trophy far and wide. Many fans have asked themselves: Why is that?

The reason lies in the prize-giving ceremony of the World Automobile Federation (FIA), which usually takes place at the beginning of December and at which the champions of numerous series are honoured.

Therefore, fans can wait a long time for a Formula 1 champion to hold the World Championship trophy in his hands on the day of the decision. For FIA chief Mohammed Ben Sulayem says: "We celebrate the Night of Champions each year. And that's an exciting thing for everyone."



"I remember when I won my first Middle East Rally Championship and was invited to Paris to be honoured. I could hardly sleep with nervousness! Look, even now, 25 years later, I get goosebumps when I think back on it."



"The Night of Champions is also a chance for many young people to see all the champions. That's where they get inspired to dream. For this reason, we don't want to change anything when it comes to honouring the Formula One champion."



This Night of Champions has been celebrated since 2011, at very different venues.



This year, the last FIA meeting of 2023 (with General Assembly and World Council meetings) will take place in Baku, Azerbaijan, from 4 to 8 December.





FIA Night of Champions

2011: New Delhi (India)

2012: Istanbul (Turkey)

2013: Paris (France)

2014: Doha (Qatar)

2015: Paris (France)

2016: Vienna (Austria)

2017: Paris (France)

2018: St. Petersburg (Russia)

2019: Paris (France)

2020: Geneva (Switzerland)

2021: Paris (France)

2022: Bologna (Italy)

2023: Baku (Azerbaijan)





