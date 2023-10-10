Max Verstappen: Why he has to wait for the World Cup trophy
18 December 2022 at the Losail football stadium in Qatar: Lionel Messi leads the Argentinian national team to the title in a World Cup final against France that is almost unsurpassable in terms of drama. Afterwards, the Argentinians celebrate extensively with the World Cup trophy.
7 October 2023 at the Losail International Circuit: In the sprint of the Qatar GP weekend, Max Verstappen secures the Formula 1 World Championship title for the third time in a row. But there is no sign of the world champion's trophy far and wide. Many fans have asked themselves: Why is that?
The reason lies in the prize-giving ceremony of the World Automobile Federation (FIA), which usually takes place at the beginning of December and at which the champions of numerous series are honoured.
Therefore, fans can wait a long time for a Formula 1 champion to hold the World Championship trophy in his hands on the day of the decision. For FIA chief Mohammed Ben Sulayem says: "We celebrate the Night of Champions each year. And that's an exciting thing for everyone."
"I remember when I won my first Middle East Rally Championship and was invited to Paris to be honoured. I could hardly sleep with nervousness! Look, even now, 25 years later, I get goosebumps when I think back on it."
"The Night of Champions is also a chance for many young people to see all the champions. That's where they get inspired to dream. For this reason, we don't want to change anything when it comes to honouring the Formula One champion."
This Night of Champions has been celebrated since 2011, at very different venues.
This year, the last FIA meeting of 2023 (with General Assembly and World Council meetings) will take place in Baku, Azerbaijan, from 4 to 8 December.
FIA Night of Champions
2011: New Delhi (India)
2012: Istanbul (Turkey)
2013: Paris (France)
2014: Doha (Qatar)
2015: Paris (France)
2016: Vienna (Austria)
2017: Paris (France)
2018: St. Petersburg (Russia)
2019: Paris (France)
2020: Geneva (Switzerland)
2021: Paris (France)
2022: Bologna (Italy)
2023: Baku (Azerbaijan)
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5