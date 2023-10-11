Lance Stroll pissed off in Qatar: FIA investigates
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
It was not Lance Stroll's weekend. Once again he was trailing his stablemate Fernando Alonso at Aston Martin, he showed a weak final practice for the Grand Prix - out in the first qualifying segment with 17th place. One second behind Alonso, who was third fastest at that time.
Then Stroll threw the steering wheel out of the car and stormed out of the pits, rudely pushing aside his coach and physiotherapist Henry Howe. Later, he cursed during the official FIA interview, answering three questions with exactly seven words.
The weekend did not get any better: Stroll was also eliminated in Q1 of sprint qualifying, was last to cross the finish line in the sprint (15th) and remained without points in the Grand Prix in eleventh place.
Stroll's violent reaction on Friday was much talked about in the paddock, on social media - and also by the FIA. The world governing body for motor sport has confirmed that the 24-year-old Canadian is under investigation.
The question is whether Stroll broke FIA rules with his behaviour. For example, the provisions of Article 12.2.1c of the so-called Sporting Code, in which a competitor can be punished if he or she "behaves fraudulently or in a manner contrary to the spirit of the sport or not in the spirit of the sport".
The rule was applied when Max Verstappen pushed his opponent Esteban Ocon aside after the race at Interlagos 2018. The Dutchman was sentenced to two days of community service.
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5