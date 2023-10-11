Lance Stroll pissed off in Qatar: FIA investigates

Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll threw his steering wheel out of the car in Qatar after a poor qualifying session, pushed physio Henry Howe aside and gave a monosyllabic interview in which he swore. That has a repercussion.

It was not Lance Stroll's weekend. Once again he was trailing his stablemate Fernando Alonso at Aston Martin, he showed a weak final practice for the Grand Prix - out in the first qualifying segment with 17th place. One second behind Alonso, who was third fastest at that time.

Then Stroll threw the steering wheel out of the car and stormed out of the pits, rudely pushing aside his coach and physiotherapist Henry Howe. Later, he cursed during the official FIA interview, answering three questions with exactly seven words.

The weekend did not get any better: Stroll was also eliminated in Q1 of sprint qualifying, was last to cross the finish line in the sprint (15th) and remained without points in the Grand Prix in eleventh place.

Stroll's violent reaction on Friday was much talked about in the paddock, on social media - and also by the FIA. The world governing body for motor sport has confirmed that the 24-year-old Canadian is under investigation.

The question is whether Stroll broke FIA rules with his behaviour. For example, the provisions of Article 12.2.1c of the so-called Sporting Code, in which a competitor can be punished if he or she "behaves fraudulently or in a manner contrary to the spirit of the sport or not in the spirit of the sport".



The rule was applied when Max Verstappen pushed his opponent Esteban Ocon aside after the race at Interlagos 2018. The Dutchman was sentenced to two days of community service.





Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement



World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5