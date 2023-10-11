Formula 1 exhibition in Vienna from 2 February 2024!

Fabulous Formula 1 news: The "Formula 1 Exhibition", the largest exhibition on Grand Prix sport, will be making a guest appearance in Austria next year, starting on 2 February 2024 in the METAStadt of Vienna.

Bahrain Grand Prix on 29 November 2020: Shortly after the start, Romain Grosjean's Haas race car burst into flames and the worst was expected. After anxious seconds, the Geneva driver was able to free himself from the chassis stuck in the guardrail, he escaped with burns on his hands. Today he races IndyCar.

The remains of the race car were shown to hundreds of thousands of fans as part of the "Formula 1 Exhibition", at Madrid's IFEMA exhibition centre, from 24 March to 20 August 2023. It was the largest temporary exhibition in the country in 2023.

It has always been Formula 1's plan to bring the official exhibition of the premier class to more cities, and the second city has now been decided: from 2 February 2024, fans will be able to marvel at the exhibits in Vienna (METAStadt, Dr. Otto Neurath-Gassse 3, 1220 Vienna). It is currently planned that the exhibition will be open until early summer. Advance ticket sales will start on 25 October 2023 at 10.00 a.m. on www.oeticket.com

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz made it a point to see the exhibition in his hometown last spring. The 2021 and 2022 World Championship fifth-placed driver said, "I am shocked by Romain's crashed car. It's a sobering reminder of how dangerous our sport can be - despite all the safety measures."

The 29-year-old added: "The charred chassis also shows that we Formula One drivers put our lives on the line every time we go out there."



Visitors can immerse themselves completely in the world of Formula One on more than 3000 square metres: "Once upon a time" shows pictures from the beginnings in the 1950s; "Drivers and Duels" focuses on the sport's great duels and legendary Grands Prix; "Revolution through Design" concentrates on the technical development of the premier class.



In the Design Lab, the visitor enters a Formula 1 racing car factory before being confronted with the Haas wreck in "Survival". Lastly comes "The Pit Wall", where a film presents Formula 1's greatest moments in never-before-seen drama.



More information on the Formula 1 exhibition in Vienna can be found here at www.f1exhibition.com