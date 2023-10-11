Max Verstappen: "Too bad, Didi didn't see that".
Three-time Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) gave an exclusive interview to the ServusTV channel in Losail, which was broadcast in the programme "Sport und Talk aus dem Hangar-7".
Commenting on the Qatar sprint at the Losail International Circuit, the 26-year-old said: "It was quite lively, with all those safety car phases. Obviously the focus was on securing the title win, but I wanted to win the sprint. Didn't quite work out."
After finishing second behind the formidable Oscar Piastri in the McLaren, Verstappen was seen talking to Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali. "Stefano just said - congratulations, a super season, first-class driving. I was pleased to hear that."
In the hours of his greatest success, Max Verstappen thinks of Dietrich Mateschitz, "Mr Red Bull", the visionary who died in October 2022. Max says: "We are doing this for him too. My only regret with all the success is that Didi Mateschitz can't see it, that he doesn't witness this dominance. It's still very difficult for me to talk about our loss."
Verstappen thinks back to the early days. "For me, there are two themes at the heart of it - loyalty and trust. Those are two very important cornerstones that we can win so many races and persistently win world championships. We can be extremely proud of our work. I realise it's very rare to have a season like this in Formula One."
Verstappen has now picked up 93 trophies after Formula 1 World Championship rounds, 49 times as winner, 28 times as runner-up, 16 times as third-placed. Where are they all, anyway?
Max smiles: "They are a bit scattered. Many are at my home in Monaco. But my father also has a few and my mother as well."
Hand on heart: at what point in the season did Max start to believe that he could successfully defend his title and become world champion for the third time?
Verstappen: "When I was able to drive to victory in Miami from 9th on the grid, I knew - we have a car that is fast on any kind of track. But that with Miami a series of ten wins in a row would come, I never expected that."
