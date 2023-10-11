Max Verstappen: "Too bad, Didi didn't see that".

Max Verstappen secured his third World Championship title with second place in the Qatar sprint, winning the Grand Prix on Sunday. The Dutchman: "My only regret is that Didi Mateschitz can't see all this."

Three-time Formula 1 World Champion Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) gave an exclusive interview to the ServusTV channel in Losail, which was broadcast in the programme "Sport und Talk aus dem Hangar-7".

Commenting on the Qatar sprint at the Losail International Circuit, the 26-year-old said: "It was quite lively, with all those safety car phases. Obviously the focus was on securing the title win, but I wanted to win the sprint. Didn't quite work out."

After finishing second behind the formidable Oscar Piastri in the McLaren, Verstappen was seen talking to Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali. "Stefano just said - congratulations, a super season, first-class driving. I was pleased to hear that."

In the hours of his greatest success, Max Verstappen thinks of Dietrich Mateschitz, "Mr Red Bull", the visionary who died in October 2022. Max says: "We are doing this for him too. My only regret with all the success is that Didi Mateschitz can't see it, that he doesn't witness this dominance. It's still very difficult for me to talk about our loss."



Verstappen thinks back to the early days. "For me, there are two themes at the heart of it - loyalty and trust. Those are two very important cornerstones that we can win so many races and persistently win world championships. We can be extremely proud of our work. I realise it's very rare to have a season like this in Formula One."



Verstappen has now picked up 93 trophies after Formula 1 World Championship rounds, 49 times as winner, 28 times as runner-up, 16 times as third-placed. Where are they all, anyway?



Max smiles: "They are a bit scattered. Many are at my home in Monaco. But my father also has a few and my mother as well."



Hand on heart: at what point in the season did Max start to believe that he could successfully defend his title and become world champion for the third time?



Verstappen: "When I was able to drive to victory in Miami from 9th on the grid, I knew - we have a car that is fast on any kind of track. But that with Miami a series of ten wins in a row would come, I never expected that."





Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement



World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5



