McLaren breaks tyre change record: 1.80 seconds!

Red Bull Racing won the "DHL Fastest Pit Stop Award" for the fifth time in 2022. However, the record for the fastest tyre change has been held by McLaren since Qatar 2023 - 1.80 seconds.

New record in Formula One: McLaren mechanics completed Lando Norris' change on lap 27 of the Qatar Grand Prix in a staggering 1.80 seconds, breaking Red Bull Racing's record from Brazil 2019. Back then, it took RBR mechanics 1.82 seconds to change four wheels on Max Verstappen's car.

But since the beginning of 2022, we have had the bigger and heavier low-profile tyres in the premier class, and there had been speculation about whether Red Bull Racing's record could even be broken. We now know the answer.

McLaren CEO Zak Brown cheers on X (formerly Twitter): "New world record! This is testament to the tireless training and hard work of our fabulous pit crew. Congratulations to the whole team."

Red Bull Racing captured the "DHL Fastest Pit Stop Award" for the fifth year in a row in 2022; a trophy awarded by Formula One logistics provider DHL for the fastest pit stops throughout the year. The RBR team is also on course for a successful title defence.



But already in 2022, the fastest pit stop went to McLaren, when Daniel Ricciardo's car was dispatched in Mexico in 1.98 seconds.





Standings DHL Fastest Pit Stop Award 2023

1st Red Bull Racing 436 points

2nd Ferrari 360

3rd McLaren 307

4th AlphaTauri 180

5th Alpine 168

6th Aston Martin 110

7th Mercedes 74

8th Williams 36

9th Alfa Romeo 34

10. Haas 12





DHL Fastest Pit Stop Award - all winners

2015 Ferrari

2015 Williams

2017 Mercedes

2018 Red Bull Racing

2019 Red Bull Racing

2020 Red Bull Racing

2021 Red Bull Racing

2022 Red Bull Racing