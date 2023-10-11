Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur: "This is worrying".

The subject of track limits was the subject of much discussion during the Qatar GP weekend. The race stewards had to censure 51 offences in the Grand Prix alone, and seven penalties were handed out.

Formula 1 cannot get to grips with the vexed issue of track limits: the race stewards in Qatar cancelled 51 laps in the World Championship round at the Losail International Circuit, with offences in nine different corners of the 16-turn track outside Doha.

Four drivers received penalties as repeat offenders. Sergio Pérez and Pierre Gasly were each given 15 seconds (three times five seconds), Lance Stroll received ten seconds (two times five seconds), as did Alex Albon. In the Qatar sprint, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc also took a penalty - which cost him 7th place and two championship points.

Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur says of the mess: "I find it all worrying. We all haven't forgotten what happened in Austria when we didn't have an official result until hours after the race because so many trackside offences had to be investigated."

"Now we have such a festival of penalties again. Well, part of it goes back to the tremendous heat. Many drivers lost a bit of concentration. But we have to find a fundamental solution to this problem."

"All this is not good for the show. We on the pit wall are informed exactly what is happening with our own pilots. We know that a pilot is allowed to be beyond the white line a maximum of three times in a given corner."



As a reminder, on the third time, the pilot receives the diagonally drawn black and white flag, as a final warning. On the fourth offence, he receives a five-second penalty, which he must serve at the following tyre change or, if he doesn't come back in, it is added to the race time.



Vasseur continued, "So we can track that and warn the driver accordingly. But I imagine what it must be like for the spectators watching on the screens. Most of them don't have a clue how it develops, they just see then - Gasly 5 seconds, Gasly 10 seconds, Gasly 15 seconds."



"It can't be that an organiser invests so much money in modernising the circuit, like in Qatar, and then we see such a hail of penalties. For me, this is inappropriate for a Formula 1. We have to do something together."





Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement



World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5