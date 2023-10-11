Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur: "This is worrying".
Formula 1 cannot get to grips with the vexed issue of track limits: the race stewards in Qatar cancelled 51 laps in the World Championship round at the Losail International Circuit, with offences in nine different corners of the 16-turn track outside Doha.
Four drivers received penalties as repeat offenders. Sergio Pérez and Pierre Gasly were each given 15 seconds (three times five seconds), Lance Stroll received ten seconds (two times five seconds), as did Alex Albon. In the Qatar sprint, Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc also took a penalty - which cost him 7th place and two championship points.
Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur says of the mess: "I find it all worrying. We all haven't forgotten what happened in Austria when we didn't have an official result until hours after the race because so many trackside offences had to be investigated."
"Now we have such a festival of penalties again. Well, part of it goes back to the tremendous heat. Many drivers lost a bit of concentration. But we have to find a fundamental solution to this problem."
"All this is not good for the show. We on the pit wall are informed exactly what is happening with our own pilots. We know that a pilot is allowed to be beyond the white line a maximum of three times in a given corner."
As a reminder, on the third time, the pilot receives the diagonally drawn black and white flag, as a final warning. On the fourth offence, he receives a five-second penalty, which he must serve at the following tyre change or, if he doesn't come back in, it is added to the race time.
Vasseur continued, "So we can track that and warn the driver accordingly. But I imagine what it must be like for the spectators watching on the screens. Most of them don't have a clue how it develops, they just see then - Gasly 5 seconds, Gasly 10 seconds, Gasly 15 seconds."
"It can't be that an organiser invests so much money in modernising the circuit, like in Qatar, and then we see such a hail of penalties. For me, this is inappropriate for a Formula 1. We have to do something together."
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5