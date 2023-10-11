George Russell (Mercedes): A complete disaster

England's George Russell collided with Mercedes stablemate Lewis Hamilton shortly after the start of the Qatar GP and says: "This season has been a complete disaster for me."

Zero lap for GP winner George Russell at the World Championship round in Qatar: Shortly after the start of the Grand Prix at the Losail International Circuit, he was pushed aside from the race by his Mercedes stablemate Lewis Hamilton, of all people. Hamilton was out, Russell finished a good fourth after a recovery.

But the 2022 Interlagos GP winner says: "This season is a complete disaster for me. I only have one goal left, I want to help defend second place in the Constructors' Cup. But how my year is going, it's really a shame."

In 2022, Formula 1 entered a new era, returning to winged cars, and that was completely new territory for most drivers. George Russell coped amazingly well with the difficult-to-tame Mercedes W13: fourth in the world championship, while superstar Lewis Hamilton only finished sixth overall. What's more, Russell took Mercedes' only victories when he triumphed in Brazil, first in the sprint and then also in the Grand Prix.

In 2023, things are not so simple: Russell is behind in terms of average starting position (Hamilton 6.9, Russell 7.5) and also in the world championship standings - Hamilton is currently third in the world championship, with five podium finishes, Russell is only eighth, with third place in Spain as the highlight. In those races in which both Mercedes drivers have finished, it is 9:4 for Hamilton. The seven-time champion has turned the tables.



Russell admits: "I lost important points too often. The engine failure in Melbourne cost me a place in the top three. At Zandvoort, the race didn't go against us in mixed conditions. In Singapore, I put third place into the wall. In Canada, I also made a mistake and lost ten points again. In Baku, I messed up the re-start."



If we add all that up, it easily adds up to at least sixty lost points, and if everything had gone ideally for Russell, he would be well within Hamilton's reach in the championship standings.





Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement



World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5