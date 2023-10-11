George Russell (Mercedes): A complete disaster
Zero lap for GP winner George Russell at the World Championship round in Qatar: Shortly after the start of the Grand Prix at the Losail International Circuit, he was pushed aside from the race by his Mercedes stablemate Lewis Hamilton, of all people. Hamilton was out, Russell finished a good fourth after a recovery.
But the 2022 Interlagos GP winner says: "This season is a complete disaster for me. I only have one goal left, I want to help defend second place in the Constructors' Cup. But how my year is going, it's really a shame."
In 2022, Formula 1 entered a new era, returning to winged cars, and that was completely new territory for most drivers. George Russell coped amazingly well with the difficult-to-tame Mercedes W13: fourth in the world championship, while superstar Lewis Hamilton only finished sixth overall. What's more, Russell took Mercedes' only victories when he triumphed in Brazil, first in the sprint and then also in the Grand Prix.
In 2023, things are not so simple: Russell is behind in terms of average starting position (Hamilton 6.9, Russell 7.5) and also in the world championship standings - Hamilton is currently third in the world championship, with five podium finishes, Russell is only eighth, with third place in Spain as the highlight. In those races in which both Mercedes drivers have finished, it is 9:4 for Hamilton. The seven-time champion has turned the tables.
Russell admits: "I lost important points too often. The engine failure in Melbourne cost me a place in the top three. At Zandvoort, the race didn't go against us in mixed conditions. In Singapore, I put third place into the wall. In Canada, I also made a mistake and lost ten points again. In Baku, I messed up the re-start."
If we add all that up, it easily adds up to at least sixty lost points, and if everything had gone ideally for Russell, he would be well within Hamilton's reach in the championship standings.
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5