Lewis Hamilton: "Now it depends on Sergio Pérez".

At the beginning of the season, Sergio Pérez was strong in the Red Bull Racing car and Lewis Hamilton was struggling in the Mercedes. But then the Mexican slipped into a crisis. Lewis Hamilton senses World Championship rank 2.

In the spring of 2023, Mexican Sergio Pérez showed very good form: He won the Saudi Arabian and Azerbaijani Grand Prix, he also triumphed in the sprint in Baku, plus he finished second in the World Championship opener in Bahrain. But then came Miami.

In Florida, Sergio Pérez, who had taken pole position, was downright humiliated by Max Verstappen: The Dutchman dashed from 9th on the grid to victory, and for Pérez began a series of sometimes miserable performances in qualifying and in the races.

In the best car of the field, Pérez should theoretically be on the podium in almost every race. But in the past three races he has not managed to do so once. And so his pursuer Lewis Hamilton senses a chance for the second WRC final place behind world champion Max Verstappen.

In Qatar, Hamilton stumbled shortly after the start over his stablemate George Russell, of all people. Very annoying, because the Mercedes was fast enough to easily finish in the top five. At the same time, Pérez had another bad day. Hamilton missed the opportunity to reduce his thirty-point gap to "Checo".



But seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton is not giving up so easily. Mercedes will have a new underbody on the cars of Hamilton and Russell at the GP weekend at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) outside Austin, Texas, from Friday 20 October in practice for the US Grand Prix.



Hamilton says: "On paper Checo should come to an easy second WRC finish. Whether I can still get close to him will depend on him and his performances more than anything else."



"As far as we are concerned, I am proud to say that we have got stronger during the year and in most races I have been quite happy with my performance. We are in second place in the constructors' standings and we want to keep that. But honestly - I still fancy my chances of snatching that second place in the drivers' championship as well."





Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement



World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5





