Lewis Hamilton: "Now it depends on Sergio Pérez".
In the spring of 2023, Mexican Sergio Pérez showed very good form: He won the Saudi Arabian and Azerbaijani Grand Prix, he also triumphed in the sprint in Baku, plus he finished second in the World Championship opener in Bahrain. But then came Miami.
In Florida, Sergio Pérez, who had taken pole position, was downright humiliated by Max Verstappen: The Dutchman dashed from 9th on the grid to victory, and for Pérez began a series of sometimes miserable performances in qualifying and in the races.
In the best car of the field, Pérez should theoretically be on the podium in almost every race. But in the past three races he has not managed to do so once. And so his pursuer Lewis Hamilton senses a chance for the second WRC final place behind world champion Max Verstappen.
In Qatar, Hamilton stumbled shortly after the start over his stablemate George Russell, of all people. Very annoying, because the Mercedes was fast enough to easily finish in the top five. At the same time, Pérez had another bad day. Hamilton missed the opportunity to reduce his thirty-point gap to "Checo".
But seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton is not giving up so easily. Mercedes will have a new underbody on the cars of Hamilton and Russell at the GP weekend at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) outside Austin, Texas, from Friday 20 October in practice for the US Grand Prix.
Hamilton says: "On paper Checo should come to an easy second WRC finish. Whether I can still get close to him will depend on him and his performances more than anything else."
"As far as we are concerned, I am proud to say that we have got stronger during the year and in most races I have been quite happy with my performance. We are in second place in the constructors' standings and we want to keep that. But honestly - I still fancy my chances of snatching that second place in the drivers' championship as well."
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5