Nico Rosberg: Huge praise for champion Max Verstappen

Nico Rosberg achieved his great goal in 2016: In a breathtakingly exciting season, he beat Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes and crowned his 23 GP victories in Formula 1 with the world title. Then he stopped.

Since then, the Wiesbaden native has remained closely connected to the sport, also reporting from Qatar for his Sky colleagues. And he can't stop praising Red Bull Racing star Max Verstappen.

Rosberg says: "What we are seeing here is really spectacular. At the level Max is showing at the moment, for me he is one of the best five Formula 1 drivers of all time."

"I would actually only rate Juan Manuel Fangio, Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton higher. But Max is well on his way to being mentioned in the same breath as these outstanding drivers."



"I consider myself really lucky to be witnessing this impressive form of a Formula One driver. Verstappen is driving at an unbelievably high level this season, just the fact that he practically never makes any mistakes, no matter what the track conditions, that's really fabulous. And then all the records he's breaking one after the other - it's amazing."



Nico Rosberg has driven alongside Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes and says: "I know what happens to a team when there's such an exceptional driver on the team, it gets everyone going, it's an incredible motivating factor."



And Max Verstappen is far from finished with this season: the Dutchman currently has 49 GP victories. Ahead of him in the eternal list of winners are Alain Prost with 51 victories and Sebastian Vettel with 53. Max can overtake both of them with five world championship rounds still to go. Only Lewis Hamilton (103 GP wins) and Michael Schumacher (91) would then be ahead of him.





All Formula 1 world champions

2023: Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing-Honda

2022: Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing-Honda

2021: Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing-Honda

2020: Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

2019: Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

2018: Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

2017: Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

2016: Nico Rosberg (D), Mercedes

2015: Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

2014: Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes

2013: Sebastian Vettel (D), Red Bull Racing-Renault

2012: Sebastian Vettel (D), Red Bull Racing-Renault

2011: Sebastian Vettel (D), Red Bull Racing-Renault

2010: Sebastian Vettel (D), Red Bull Racing-Renault

2009: Jenson Button (GB), BrawnGP-Mercedes

2008: Lewis Hamilton (GB), McLaren-Mercedes

2007: Kimi Räikkönen (FIN), Ferrari

2006: Fernando Alonso (E), Renault

2005: Fernando Alonso (E), Renault

2004: Michael Schumacher (D), Ferrari

2003: Michael Schumacher (D), Ferrari

2002: Michael Schumacher (D), Ferrari

2001: Michael Schumacher (D), Ferrari

2000: Michael Schumacher (D), Ferrari

1999: Mika Häkkinen (FIN), McLaren-Mercedes

1998: Mika Häkkinen (FIN), McLaren-Mercedes

1997: Jacques Villeneuve (CAN) Williams-Renault

1996: Damon Hill (GB), Williams-Renault

1995: Michael Schumacher (D), Benetton-Renault

1994: Michael Schumacher (D), Benetton-Ford

1993: Alain Prost (F), Williams-Renault

1992: Nigel Mansell (Williams Renault FW14B)

1991: Ayrton Senna (BR), McLaren-Honda

1990: Ayrton Senna (BR), McLaren-Honda

1989: Alain Prost (F), McLaren-Honda

1988: Ayrton Senna (BR), McLaren-Honda

1987: Nelson Piquet (BR), Williams-Honda

1986: Alain Prost (F), McLaren-TAG

1985: Alain Prost (F), McLaren-TAG

1984: Niki Lauda (A), McLaren-TAG

1983: Nelson Piquet (BR), Brabham-BMW

1982: Keke Rosberg (FIN), Williams-Ford

1981: Nelson Piquet (BR), Brabham-Ford

1980: Alan Jones (AUS), Williams-Ford

1979: Jody Scheckter (ZA), Ferrari

1978: Mario Andretti (USA), Lotus-Ford

1977: Niki Lauda (A) Ferrari

1976: James Hunt (GB), McLaren-Ford

1975: Niki Lauda (A), Ferrari

1974: Emerson Fittipaldi (BR), McLaren-Ford

1973: Jackie Stewart (GB), Tyrrell-Ford

1972: Emerson Fittipaldi (BR), Lotus-Ford

1971: Jackie Stewart (GB), Tyrrell-Ford

1970: Jochen Rindt (A), Lotus-Ford

1969: Jackie Stewart (GB), Matra-Ford

1968: Graham Hill (GB), Lotus-Ford

1967: Denny Hulme (NZ), Brabham-Repco

1966: Jack Brabham (AUS), Brabham-Repco

1965: Jim Clark (GB), Lotus-Climax

1964: John Surtees (GB), Ferrari

1963: Jim Clark (GB), Lotus-Climax

1962: Graham Hill (GB), BRM

1961: Phil Hill (USA), Ferrari

1960: Jack Brabham (AUS), Cooper-Climax

1959: Jack Brabham (AUS), Cooper-Climax

1958: Mike Hawthorn (GB), Ferrari

1957: Juan Manuel Fangio (RA), Maserati

1956: Juan Manuel Fangio (RA), Ferrari

1955: Juan Manuel Fangio (RA), Mercedes

1954: Juan Manuel Fangio (RA), Maserati and Mercedes

1953: Alberto Ascari (I), Ferrari

1952: Alberto Ascari (I), Ferrari

1951: Juan Manuel Fangio (RA), Alfa Romeo

1950: Giuseppe Farina (I), Alfa Romeo