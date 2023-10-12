Nico Rosberg: Huge praise for champion Max Verstappen
Nico Rosberg achieved his great goal in 2016: In a breathtakingly exciting season, he beat Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes and crowned his 23 GP victories in Formula 1 with the world title. Then he stopped.
Since then, the Wiesbaden native has remained closely connected to the sport, also reporting from Qatar for his Sky colleagues. And he can't stop praising Red Bull Racing star Max Verstappen.
Rosberg says: "What we are seeing here is really spectacular. At the level Max is showing at the moment, for me he is one of the best five Formula 1 drivers of all time."
"I would actually only rate Juan Manuel Fangio, Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton higher. But Max is well on his way to being mentioned in the same breath as these outstanding drivers."
"I consider myself really lucky to be witnessing this impressive form of a Formula One driver. Verstappen is driving at an unbelievably high level this season, just the fact that he practically never makes any mistakes, no matter what the track conditions, that's really fabulous. And then all the records he's breaking one after the other - it's amazing."
Nico Rosberg has driven alongside Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes and says: "I know what happens to a team when there's such an exceptional driver on the team, it gets everyone going, it's an incredible motivating factor."
And Max Verstappen is far from finished with this season: the Dutchman currently has 49 GP victories. Ahead of him in the eternal list of winners are Alain Prost with 51 victories and Sebastian Vettel with 53. Max can overtake both of them with five world championship rounds still to go. Only Lewis Hamilton (103 GP wins) and Michael Schumacher (91) would then be ahead of him.
All Formula 1 world champions
2023: Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing-Honda
2022: Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing-Honda
2021: Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing-Honda
2020: Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
2019: Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
2018: Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
2017: Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
2016: Nico Rosberg (D), Mercedes
2015: Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
2014: Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes
2013: Sebastian Vettel (D), Red Bull Racing-Renault
2012: Sebastian Vettel (D), Red Bull Racing-Renault
2011: Sebastian Vettel (D), Red Bull Racing-Renault
2010: Sebastian Vettel (D), Red Bull Racing-Renault
2009: Jenson Button (GB), BrawnGP-Mercedes
2008: Lewis Hamilton (GB), McLaren-Mercedes
2007: Kimi Räikkönen (FIN), Ferrari
2006: Fernando Alonso (E), Renault
2005: Fernando Alonso (E), Renault
2004: Michael Schumacher (D), Ferrari
2003: Michael Schumacher (D), Ferrari
2002: Michael Schumacher (D), Ferrari
2001: Michael Schumacher (D), Ferrari
2000: Michael Schumacher (D), Ferrari
1999: Mika Häkkinen (FIN), McLaren-Mercedes
1998: Mika Häkkinen (FIN), McLaren-Mercedes
1997: Jacques Villeneuve (CAN) Williams-Renault
1996: Damon Hill (GB), Williams-Renault
1995: Michael Schumacher (D), Benetton-Renault
1994: Michael Schumacher (D), Benetton-Ford
1993: Alain Prost (F), Williams-Renault
1992: Nigel Mansell (Williams Renault FW14B)
1991: Ayrton Senna (BR), McLaren-Honda
1990: Ayrton Senna (BR), McLaren-Honda
1989: Alain Prost (F), McLaren-Honda
1988: Ayrton Senna (BR), McLaren-Honda
1987: Nelson Piquet (BR), Williams-Honda
1986: Alain Prost (F), McLaren-TAG
1985: Alain Prost (F), McLaren-TAG
1984: Niki Lauda (A), McLaren-TAG
1983: Nelson Piquet (BR), Brabham-BMW
1982: Keke Rosberg (FIN), Williams-Ford
1981: Nelson Piquet (BR), Brabham-Ford
1980: Alan Jones (AUS), Williams-Ford
1979: Jody Scheckter (ZA), Ferrari
1978: Mario Andretti (USA), Lotus-Ford
1977: Niki Lauda (A) Ferrari
1976: James Hunt (GB), McLaren-Ford
1975: Niki Lauda (A), Ferrari
1974: Emerson Fittipaldi (BR), McLaren-Ford
1973: Jackie Stewart (GB), Tyrrell-Ford
1972: Emerson Fittipaldi (BR), Lotus-Ford
1971: Jackie Stewart (GB), Tyrrell-Ford
1970: Jochen Rindt (A), Lotus-Ford
1969: Jackie Stewart (GB), Matra-Ford
1968: Graham Hill (GB), Lotus-Ford
1967: Denny Hulme (NZ), Brabham-Repco
1966: Jack Brabham (AUS), Brabham-Repco
1965: Jim Clark (GB), Lotus-Climax
1964: John Surtees (GB), Ferrari
1963: Jim Clark (GB), Lotus-Climax
1962: Graham Hill (GB), BRM
1961: Phil Hill (USA), Ferrari
1960: Jack Brabham (AUS), Cooper-Climax
1959: Jack Brabham (AUS), Cooper-Climax
1958: Mike Hawthorn (GB), Ferrari
1957: Juan Manuel Fangio (RA), Maserati
1956: Juan Manuel Fangio (RA), Ferrari
1955: Juan Manuel Fangio (RA), Mercedes
1954: Juan Manuel Fangio (RA), Maserati and Mercedes
1953: Alberto Ascari (I), Ferrari
1952: Alberto Ascari (I), Ferrari
1951: Juan Manuel Fangio (RA), Alfa Romeo
1950: Giuseppe Farina (I), Alfa Romeo