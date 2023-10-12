Sergio Pérez furious: "It's all a joke".

Mexican Sergio Pérez came away empty-handed at the Qatar Grand Prix - only eleventh place. He had to take three penalties of five seconds each in the heat GP, which cost him at least 8th place.

Alpine driver Pierre Gasly and Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Pérez were the big sinners at the heat race in Qatar. At the Losail International Circuit, the race stewards repeatedly proved them to have violated the track limits beyond the permitted extent, so both received 15 penalty seconds.

The violation of track limits is penalised in the Sprint and Grand Prix as follows: The third time beyond the white runway boundary line, the pilot receives the diagonally drawn black and white flag as a final warning. On the fourth offence, he receives a five-second penalty, which he has to serve at the following tyre change or, if he doesn't come in again, it is added to the race time.

This is what happened to Pérez in the Qatar GP: Starting from the pit lane, he worked his way up to third place, then came the first five-second penalty, which he served at the tyre change. He also served another penalty during the pit stop - the mechanics have to wait five seconds each time as soon as Pérez's car has come to a standstill, only then are they allowed to change the rollers.

Checo's third penalty was added to his race time. If we look at these 15 seconds and the race result, Pérez should have finished at least eighth.

Pérez complains: "The white lines were so hard to see in places. I left extra space, but I still went over the lines. I don't know why I had such problems to judge it correctly. Other pilots were able to do the same.



"But at the end of the day, it's all a joke what we're doing there in terms of runway boundaries. First of all, I thought it was bad that we were informed so late about how it was to be handled. And then I didn't like the fact that there were penalties right away."



"I am very disappointed that I let my team down like that. My goal hasn't changed - I want to keep this second WRC place. I know that I have had some bad weekends. But I also know that I can return to my old form."





Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement

World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5









