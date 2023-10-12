Sergio Pérez furious: "It's all a joke".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Alpine driver Pierre Gasly and Red Bull Racing driver Sergio Pérez were the big sinners at the heat race in Qatar. At the Losail International Circuit, the race stewards repeatedly proved them to have violated the track limits beyond the permitted extent, so both received 15 penalty seconds.
The violation of track limits is penalised in the Sprint and Grand Prix as follows: The third time beyond the white runway boundary line, the pilot receives the diagonally drawn black and white flag as a final warning. On the fourth offence, he receives a five-second penalty, which he has to serve at the following tyre change or, if he doesn't come in again, it is added to the race time.
This is what happened to Pérez in the Qatar GP: Starting from the pit lane, he worked his way up to third place, then came the first five-second penalty, which he served at the tyre change. He also served another penalty during the pit stop - the mechanics have to wait five seconds each time as soon as Pérez's car has come to a standstill, only then are they allowed to change the rollers.
Checo's third penalty was added to his race time. If we look at these 15 seconds and the race result, Pérez should have finished at least eighth.
Pérez complains: "The white lines were so hard to see in places. I left extra space, but I still went over the lines. I don't know why I had such problems to judge it correctly. Other pilots were able to do the same.
"But at the end of the day, it's all a joke what we're doing there in terms of runway boundaries. First of all, I thought it was bad that we were informed so late about how it was to be handled. And then I didn't like the fact that there were penalties right away."
"I am very disappointed that I let my team down like that. My goal hasn't changed - I want to keep this second WRC place. I know that I have had some bad weekends. But I also know that I can return to my old form."
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5