FIA boss Ben Sulayem: Andretti will not go to court

Michael Andretti, the 60-year-old son of racing legend Mario Andretti, was informed by the FIA at the beginning of October that his application to enter Formula One had been accepted. This means that Andretti could theoretically have two cars on the grid as early as 2025, and the field would then be 22 cars strong. However, the green light from the FIA does not mean that everything is in order.

Because now the US American has to find a solution with Formula One Management (FOM). According to the Formula One Constitution Concorde Agreement (which regulates the technical, sporting and financial matters in the triangle of FIA, FOM and racing teams) is anchored - a new team must not only fulfil the framework conditions of the FIA, but also come to an agreement with the commercial rights holder, i.e. with FOM under Formula One Managing Director Stefano Domenicali.

The Italian has repeatedly stated that a new team must mean added value for the premier class. Translation: the newcomers must generate so much additional revenue that the ten previous teams do not do less well in terms of prize money than they did before. So far, most of the established teams have spoken out against a new racing team for exactly this reason. This has led to rumours that Andretti might go to court if necessary to enforce his entry.



While negotiations with FOM are ongoing, FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem has spoken out in Qatar about Michael Andretti's planned entry. The 61-year-old from Dubai says: "Andretti will not go to court, no one wants a legal battle, no one here is talking about it. A story like that might sound exciting to certain media, but why should we meet again in front of a judge?"



"We will resolve this in constructive talks. We must not forget that Formula One rights holder Liberty Media is a US company and they are in favour of a new team coming into Formula One. Moreover, the Concorde Agreement stipulates that the premier class can consist of up to twelve teams. But I see no reason to rush. I am not in a position to push FOM or tell them what to do."



Andretti would be the first new grand prix racing team since US-based Gene Haas entered Formula One in early 2016.





