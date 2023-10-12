Oliver Bearman (Ferrari): First F1 test at Fiorano

Englishman Oliver Bearman (18) will compete for Ferrari in the first practice sessions for the World Championship rounds in Mexico and Abu Dhabi. Now the Formula 2 driver has tested a GP racing car for the first time in Fiorano.

Oliver Bearman is regarded as one of the up-and-coming British GP drivers, the young driver from Chelmsford (south-east England), who is only 18 years old, is having a remarkable first Formula 2 season: three pole positions, four wins, most recently in Monza, sixth intermediate place before the F2 finale in Abu Dhabi at the end of November.

The Ferrari-boy at Prema Racing will soon make his debut in the Formula 1 World Championship. Bearman will drive the first two practice sessions of the World Championship rounds of Mexico (27 October) and Abu Dhabi (24 November), this for Hass' US-based racing team, which has a close relationship with the most famous GP racing team (the Americans source the entire rear axle from Ferrari).

Bearman spent the Qatar GP weekend at Haas, including seat rehearsals and attending all the drivers' meetings.

From Qatar, Bearman flew to Italy: on Ferrari's Fiorano home circuit, he drove a two-year-old SF21 GP race car, his first drive in a Formula One car.



Ferrari signed the talented Briton in 2021, this after Bearman won the Italian and German Formula 4 titles.



Bearman's predecessors as a Ferrari junior in the Haas race car are Charles Leclerc, Mick Schumacher, Robert Shwartzman and Antonio Giovinazzi.



Whether Bearman will drive for Hülkenberg in Mexico and for Magnussen in Abu Dhabi or vice versa has not yet been decided.



With regard to the 2024 season, it has already been decided that Oliver Bearman will drive Formula 2 again. For this purpose, he will regularly sit in the race simulator at Ferrari.