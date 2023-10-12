Fernando Alonso in Qatar: Tormented in the Aston Martin

Spain's Fernando Alonso is not one to complain, but at the Qatar Grand Prix the champion radioed in: "The seat here is incredibly hot, can't you do something about it?"

Heat and humidity made the Qatar round at the Losail International Circuit "one of the toughest Grands Prix I've ever experienced," said world champion Max Verstappen, "at least as bad as Malaysia, Singapore or Miami."

Fernando Alonso is considered a tough dog, trained down to the last fibre of his body. All the more astonishing, then, how the 32-time GP winner reported on the radio in the Qatar GP.

"The seat here is incredibly hot, like it's on fire. Can't you do something about that? Pour a bucket of water in my cockpit at the pit stop or something." The first word came on lap 15.

A bucket of water is obviously not an issue in a hybrid race car, so the Asturian had to muddle through and ended up sixth.

But why was the Formula 1 champion of 2005 and 2006 literally cooked in the Aston Martin? Team boss Mike Krack after the heat race: "It's not a new problem for us, we've had it at other races, like Singapore, especially on the right side of the seat."



"But in Qatar the conditions were more extreme than in Singapore. There are electronic control units and hydraulic lines next to and under the driver's seat pan, and they all get hot. We try to shield the seat as much as we can. Cooling would be ideal, but that would mean more weight. We are continuing to work on making it less uncomfortable for the riders."





Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement



World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5