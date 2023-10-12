Fernando Alonso in Qatar: Tormented in the Aston Martin
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Heat and humidity made the Qatar round at the Losail International Circuit "one of the toughest Grands Prix I've ever experienced," said world champion Max Verstappen, "at least as bad as Malaysia, Singapore or Miami."
Fernando Alonso is considered a tough dog, trained down to the last fibre of his body. All the more astonishing, then, how the 32-time GP winner reported on the radio in the Qatar GP.
"The seat here is incredibly hot, like it's on fire. Can't you do something about that? Pour a bucket of water in my cockpit at the pit stop or something." The first word came on lap 15.
A bucket of water is obviously not an issue in a hybrid race car, so the Asturian had to muddle through and ended up sixth.
But why was the Formula 1 champion of 2005 and 2006 literally cooked in the Aston Martin? Team boss Mike Krack after the heat race: "It's not a new problem for us, we've had it at other races, like Singapore, especially on the right side of the seat."
"But in Qatar the conditions were more extreme than in Singapore. There are electronic control units and hydraulic lines next to and under the driver's seat pan, and they all get hot. We try to shield the seat as much as we can. Cooling would be ideal, but that would mean more weight. We are continuing to work on making it less uncomfortable for the riders."
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5