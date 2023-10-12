Tax fraud: Suspended sentence for Bernie Ecclestone

Former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone has pleaded guilty to tax fraud in a hearing. The Briton has received a suspended sentence and must pay around 700 million euros in back taxes.

The UK tax authority had been targeting Bernie Ecclestone for failing to pay tax on a Singapore-based offshore trust worth more than $400 million in 2015. This Thursday morning, the builder of modern Formula One pleaded guilty at Southwark Crown Court after previously denying the charges.

In doing so, he prevented the trial from starting, which had been scheduled for next month. Ecclestone was given a 17-month suspended prison sentence for the offence and must also pay around €700 million in back taxes that had accumulated over 18 years.

This is not the first time Ecclestone has been targeted by the authorities. From 2012 to 2014, he stood trial in Munich, accused at the time of being guilty of bribery and incitement to breach of trust when he transferred 44 million dollars to the former CFO of BayernLB, Gerhard Gribkowsky, around the sale of Formula One shares.

The former board member of the Landesbank admitted to having taken bribes from Ecclestone and not paying taxes on them, for which he was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison. Gribkowsky had been in prison since January 2011, but he was released early in March 2016 and the rest of the sentence was suspended.

Ecclestone, whose conviction was not certain, was able to get the case dropped by paying a total of 100 million euros in money. 99 million euros of this went to the Bavarian treasury. The remaining million went to the German Children's Hospice Foundation.

Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement

World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5