Tax fraud: Suspended sentence for Bernie Ecclestone
The UK tax authority had been targeting Bernie Ecclestone for failing to pay tax on a Singapore-based offshore trust worth more than $400 million in 2015. This Thursday morning, the builder of modern Formula One pleaded guilty at Southwark Crown Court after previously denying the charges.
In doing so, he prevented the trial from starting, which had been scheduled for next month. Ecclestone was given a 17-month suspended prison sentence for the offence and must also pay around €700 million in back taxes that had accumulated over 18 years.
This is not the first time Ecclestone has been targeted by the authorities. From 2012 to 2014, he stood trial in Munich, accused at the time of being guilty of bribery and incitement to breach of trust when he transferred 44 million dollars to the former CFO of BayernLB, Gerhard Gribkowsky, around the sale of Formula One shares.
The former board member of the Landesbank admitted to having taken bribes from Ecclestone and not paying taxes on them, for which he was sentenced to eight and a half years in prison. Gribkowsky had been in prison since January 2011, but he was released early in March 2016 and the rest of the sentence was suspended.
Ecclestone, whose conviction was not certain, was able to get the case dropped by paying a total of 100 million euros in money. 99 million euros of this went to the Bavarian treasury. The remaining million went to the German Children's Hospice Foundation.
