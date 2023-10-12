McLaren in Austin: Recycled carbon fibres in use
The McLaren team wants to use only recyclable materials in its Formula 1 cars by 2030. And to achieve this ambitious goal, the racing team from Woking will already be trying out a new material at the next Formula 1 race in Austin. Specially developed recycled carbon fibres will be used for the first time on the Texas circuit.
The recyclable carbon fibres were produced by new technologies developed by the Formula 1 team together with the company "V Carbon". Initially, the use will be limited to the advertising panels on the GP racers of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, which will feature the logo of "V Carbon".
If the test is positive, the team intends to use the recycled carbon fibres at the remaining race weekends this year. In the long term, it has set itself the goal of also producing other parts of the Formula 1 cars from the renewable carbon fibres. The advantage is obvious: using them reduces carbon emissions by 90 per cent compared to conventional carbon fibres.
This is not the first time that McLaren has shown an innovative spirit. In 1981, it was the traditional British racing team that put the first Formula 1 car with a carbon fibre chassis on the track with the MP4/1 designed by John Barnard. This was baked at Hercules Aerospace in the USA.
