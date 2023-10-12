Christian Danner: "Senna would have sold his grandma".

At Hangar-7 in Salzburg, the ServusTV programme "Sport und Talk aus dem Hangar-7" also included a comparison of GP stars Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) and Ayrton Senna. Ten-time GP winner Gerhard Berger (64) and Christian Danner (65) acted as analysts.

Berger recalled: "I've already seen Max Verstappen in Formula 3. Helmut Marko must also be included. He said about Max back then: he could do it - let's just put him in!"

Danner drew an interesting picture of Senna: "Senna would have sold his grandma if it meant going two tenths faster. He had an incredible level of conversation. That's why he remains the number one driver for me. For me, that element, the charismatic, is added to it."

Berger told Danner: "We both experienced Ayrton. Also as a team and in the same car. We travelled to a new country and then there was a request at the team from the president who just wanted to meet Ayrton." Danner also knows, "It is a criterion of our times that drivers are so focused that there is hardly any time. But Senna had such a wide horizon."

Berger said of the battle against Senna: "Sure, it's insanely difficult. Until then, I didn't have a big issue with my team-mates. But then with Senna it was conditionally, the whole racing intelligence. I noticed there was no area where he had weaknesses. It's similar with Max. But it was no reason to create an enemy image for him. I then accepted that."

On the situation of Sergio Pérez, Berger said, "I say Pérez has to leave Red Bull Racing! You have to see that you have a team-mate again who you can beat. It's not so important if you can win. It's not about winning there. Max won't get any worse."

And Berger praised: "Ayrton was a giant for me. But you can't get to the top without karting, Alonso said that too. All this simulator work comes on top of that. Max has learned all that already. He has learned how to position himself. I think Max will develop into the best driver."

Danner compared, "Senna still had to decide everything himself, what he did on the track. Verstappen has all the data from the simulator. I say each of the two was fabulous in his time." And he stressed, "I don't think the Ferrari is that important for Verstappen at the moment. I think Verstappen is in a very good place at Red Bull Racing."

Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 hrs

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement

World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5