Carlos Sainz on Ferrari exit: "This is very cruel".

The Spaniard Carlos Sainz had to retire from the Qatar GP before the race had even started: irreparable fuel leak. The two-time Grand Prix winner from Madrid is faced with a mystery.

Sainz at the Losail International Circuit: "When we got the car back from the parc fermé and were preparing for the race, we noticed this leak. We suspect it hadn't been noticed before because we didn't fill up until the race."

"The mechanics then set to work to fix it, but found they couldn't have done it before the race start. So they had to stop. It's a great pity because I would have liked to find out what I could have got out of this Grand Prix."

"When you realise so close to a race that you can't race, it's very depressing. It's very cruel, but that's how motorsport can be."



"It's just a shame that we lost the opportunity to make up more ground on Mercedes."



Ferrari is currently analysing how the fuel leak in the tank area could have happened. Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur has expressed the suspicion that the defect might have something to do with the impacts when driving over the curbs.





Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement

World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5



