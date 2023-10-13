Carlos Sainz on Ferrari exit: "This is very cruel".
Bitter pill for Spaniard Carlos Sainz at the Qatar Grand Prix: The 29-year-old was unable to start the race because a fuel leak could not be fixed in time for the start.
Sainz at the Losail International Circuit: "When we got the car back from the parc fermé and were preparing for the race, we noticed this leak. We suspect it hadn't been noticed before because we didn't fill up until the race."
"The mechanics then set to work to fix it, but found they couldn't have done it before the race start. So they had to stop. It's a great pity because I would have liked to find out what I could have got out of this Grand Prix."
"When you realise so close to a race that you can't race, it's very depressing. It's very cruel, but that's how motorsport can be."
"It's just a shame that we lost the opportunity to make up more ground on Mercedes."
Ferrari is currently analysing how the fuel leak in the tank area could have happened. Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur has expressed the suspicion that the defect might have something to do with the impacts when driving over the curbs.
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5