Williams: Thanks to Alfa Romeo for concern about Albon
All those who believe that Formula 1 drivers do not have to perform at their best in the cockpit were proven wrong at the Qatar GP. The high temperatures and humidity pushed the GP stars to the limit on race Sunday - and some even beyond. Several drivers had to seek treatment after the race.
Williams rookie Logan Sargeant did not even see the chequered flag because he had to retire due to acute dehydration. His team-mate Alex Albon was also taken to the medical centre for treatment after the race. The 27-year-old Londoner struggled to get out of the cockpit under his own power, which was not lost on some of the Alfa Romeo team mechanics.
They rushed to the Williams to stand by Albon. The gesture by the direct opponent in the world championship battle did not go unnoticed, and the Williams team thanked him for it with kind words on social media. "Opponents on the track, nothing but respect off it. Thanks to the mechanics who stopped by after the race to check on Alex, Alfa Romeo," the corresponding post read.
"We are one big family. We are happy that he is doing well," was the response from the racing team in Switzerland. The team also confirmed that both riders were doing well after the riders' visit to the medical centre.
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5