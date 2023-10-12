Williams: Thanks to Alfa Romeo for concern about Albon

The Qatar GP stretched the GP stars to their limits, one of the riders who visibly struggled after the GP was Alex Albon. This also called the competition into action, and Williams thanked them for it.

All those who believe that Formula 1 drivers do not have to perform at their best in the cockpit were proven wrong at the Qatar GP. The high temperatures and humidity pushed the GP stars to the limit on race Sunday - and some even beyond. Several drivers had to seek treatment after the race.

Williams rookie Logan Sargeant did not even see the chequered flag because he had to retire due to acute dehydration. His team-mate Alex Albon was also taken to the medical centre for treatment after the race. The 27-year-old Londoner struggled to get out of the cockpit under his own power, which was not lost on some of the Alfa Romeo team mechanics.

They rushed to the Williams to stand by Albon. The gesture by the direct opponent in the world championship battle did not go unnoticed, and the Williams team thanked him for it with kind words on social media. "Opponents on the track, nothing but respect off it. Thanks to the mechanics who stopped by after the race to check on Alex, Alfa Romeo," the corresponding post read.

"We are one big family. We are happy that he is doing well," was the response from the racing team in Switzerland. The team also confirmed that both riders were doing well after the riders' visit to the medical centre.

Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement

World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5