Reprimand for Lando Norris: Too much self-criticism unhealthy
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Friday's GP Quali at the Losail International Circuit, Saturday morning's Sprint Quali, fuel and Grand Prix all had something in common for Lando Norris - deep dissatisfaction with his own performance for the 23-year-old Englishman in the employ of McLaren.
Norris lost the best lap in the GP qualifying due to a violation of the track limits, he was slower than his Australian stablemate Oscar Piastri in the sprint qualifying after another driving mistake, finished third in the sprint behind Piastri and Max Verstappen, and he also had to line up behind Oscar in the World Championship race - victory for champion Verstappen, Piastri second for the first time in a Grand Prix, Norris third - long face for the Brit.
Norris afterwards: "I would have had the speed here to be on pole twice and I would have had the chance to win at least one race. It kills me so much because I know those opportunities were all in front of me but I didn't make anything of it."
And so, after 99 GP weekends, Norris now stands on 11 podiums without a win, with only Nick Heidfeld (13 podiums without a win) and Stefan Johansson (12) ahead of him in the eternal list of such unlucky drivers.
Norris continues: "For me, this is a weekend of missed opportunities. Of course I shouldn't moan when I get podiums, but there's still that nagging feeling that there could have been more here."
McLaren team boss Andrea Stella has, of course, heard Norris complain about his performance. The Italian believes: "You have to find the right balance here, on the one hand with the media and on the other with yourself. Lando did a lot of self-criticism, especially on Friday night, and we will look at that again. He will know better with time how hard he should be with himself."
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 hrs
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5