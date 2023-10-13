Reprimand for Lando Norris: Too much self-criticism unhealthy

McLaren driver Lando Norris was hard on himself in Qatar: "I could have won Sprint and Grand Prix." McLaren team boss Andrea Stella warns the Brit against too much self-criticism.

Friday's GP Quali at the Losail International Circuit, Saturday morning's Sprint Quali, fuel and Grand Prix all had something in common for Lando Norris - deep dissatisfaction with his own performance for the 23-year-old Englishman in the employ of McLaren.

Norris lost the best lap in the GP qualifying due to a violation of the track limits, he was slower than his Australian stablemate Oscar Piastri in the sprint qualifying after another driving mistake, finished third in the sprint behind Piastri and Max Verstappen, and he also had to line up behind Oscar in the World Championship race - victory for champion Verstappen, Piastri second for the first time in a Grand Prix, Norris third - long face for the Brit.

Norris afterwards: "I would have had the speed here to be on pole twice and I would have had the chance to win at least one race. It kills me so much because I know those opportunities were all in front of me but I didn't make anything of it."

And so, after 99 GP weekends, Norris now stands on 11 podiums without a win, with only Nick Heidfeld (13 podiums without a win) and Stefan Johansson (12) ahead of him in the eternal list of such unlucky drivers.

Norris continues: "For me, this is a weekend of missed opportunities. Of course I shouldn't moan when I get podiums, but there's still that nagging feeling that there could have been more here."



McLaren team boss Andrea Stella has, of course, heard Norris complain about his performance. The Italian believes: "You have to find the right balance here, on the one hand with the media and on the other with yourself. Lando did a lot of self-criticism, especially on Friday night, and we will look at that again. He will know better with time how hard he should be with himself."





Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 hrs

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement



World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5





