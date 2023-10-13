GP winner Mark Webber: "Sergio Pérez seems distracted".

Mexican Sergio Pérez is having a bad run: eighth in Singapore, retirement in Japan, retirement in the Qatar sprint, only tenth at the Losail International Circuit. GP winner Mark Webber is worried.

Sergio Pérez just can't find his way back to success at the moment: he has scored a meagre four points from the past three World Championship races in Singapore, Japan and Qatar. By comparison, world champion Max Verstappen scored 70 points in the same three races.

In the Qatar sprint, Pérez was forced to retire after a collision with Esteban Ocon, and he received three time penalties in the world championship round. There is simply something wrong.

Australian Mark Webber (47) drove for Red Bull Racing for seven years (from the beginning of 2007 to the end of 2013) and knows exactly how this team ticks. Webber won nine Grands Prix for the Milton Keynes-based team and finished third in the World Championship in 2010 and 2011.

The former RBR driver is worried about the current RBR driver. Webber, as the manager of young Oscar Piastri in Qatar and also a Channel 4 GP pundit, says: "Sergio seems distracted. It was like he just couldn't position the car the way it should be normally, I don't know if his head's not in it or if his confidence is shattered."



The 215-time GP competitor Webber continued, "What Pérez would need now is a half-decent GP weekend. I still see the possibility of him getting back to his normal form. But at the moment the margin for error is just too high, it's difficult times for him."





Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement



World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0



Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5