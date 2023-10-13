GP winner Mark Webber: "Sergio Pérez seems distracted".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Sergio Pérez just can't find his way back to success at the moment: he has scored a meagre four points from the past three World Championship races in Singapore, Japan and Qatar. By comparison, world champion Max Verstappen scored 70 points in the same three races.
In the Qatar sprint, Pérez was forced to retire after a collision with Esteban Ocon, and he received three time penalties in the world championship round. There is simply something wrong.
Australian Mark Webber (47) drove for Red Bull Racing for seven years (from the beginning of 2007 to the end of 2013) and knows exactly how this team ticks. Webber won nine Grands Prix for the Milton Keynes-based team and finished third in the World Championship in 2010 and 2011.
The former RBR driver is worried about the current RBR driver. Webber, as the manager of young Oscar Piastri in Qatar and also a Channel 4 GP pundit, says: "Sergio seems distracted. It was like he just couldn't position the car the way it should be normally, I don't know if his head's not in it or if his confidence is shattered."
The 215-time GP competitor Webber continued, "What Pérez would need now is a half-decent GP weekend. I still see the possibility of him getting back to his normal form. But at the moment the margin for error is just too high, it's difficult times for him."
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5