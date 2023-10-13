New Racing Rarities puzzle: Aspiring Champion

In the new "Racing Rarities" puzzle, we show a driver who is in the early stages of his Formula 1 career. Who can be seen here? Where and when was this picture taken?

Mostly from the archives of our partners at the British photo agency LAT, we present a small piece of motorsport history every week. The procedure is child's play - tell us who can be recognised, where and when the picture was taken (example: Jo Siffert, Monza, 1970) and with a bit of luck you could win a small prize. Please don't forget your name, address, year of birth and telephone number. Send your solution to: mathias.brunner@speedweek.com. The deadline for entries is Sunday of the current week, 24.00 hrs.

Last time's correct solution: Australian Frank Gardner in a John Willment Automobiles Brabham at the 1965 Monaco Grand Prix, retired due to suspension failure.

We chose this picture for two reasons: First, because Gardner was one of those thoroughbred all-rounders who have become so rare, a driver who was fast with anything that had four wheels. And secondly, because we wanted to show once again what the Monte Carlo harbour basin used to look like.

Frank Gardner was a jack-of-all-trades. The former boxer, speedway driver, lifeguard and almost professional golfer got into motorsport in his native Australia in the early 1960s. A short time later he moved from Australia to England and worked his way up to the top class - he contested a total of eight Grands Prix in a privately entered Brabham. His best result was an eighth place in the British World Championship race in 1965.



In 1971, the Australian won the British Formula 5000 Championship. Gardner was even more successful in sports and touring cars, winning the British and also the Australian Touring Car Championship several times in the 1970s.



Gardner competed five times in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and sports car fans are also familiar with Gardner because of the Porsche 917. Gardner and Richard Piper were the only two drivers former Porsche race director Rico Steinemann could get to drive the extremely bitchy Porsche 917 around the Nordschleife in the one-make championship at the Nürburgring 1000 km in 1969. The Porsche works drivers had declined with thanks.



The two intrepid drivers did the job with flying colours and brought the 917 home in 8th place. Gardner was also a development driver for the handsome but extremely unsuccessful Ford P68 3L, which was to succeed the GT40.



In the 1980s he looked after BMW's factory entries in the Australian Touring Car Championship. When BMW returned to Australia in 1991, he again entered touring cars for the Munich-based company. The successful cooperation with several title wins lasted until the end of the STW period in Australia at the end of the nineties.



Later, Gardner became involved as an accomplished driving instructor at Bob Jane's racing school at Calder Race Track near Melbourne.



In 1980, before Netflix, he published a well-received book called Drive to Survive.



Gardner died in his native Australia on 29 August 2009 at the age of 77 after a long illness.



So to the new puzzle and a little hint: We see a style study of a budding champion.



