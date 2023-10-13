Belgium GP: Formula 1 contract extended by one year
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Formula 1 is not only very popular with fans. Since the success of the Netflix documentary "Drive to Survive" at the latest, potential hosts have also shown a lively interest in a place on the World Cup calendar. The offers are tempting, and the future of those GP courses on the WRC calendar that do not have such deep pockets is correspondingly uncertain.
This has also been felt by those responsible for the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in recent years. Time and again, the future of the race has been called into question. But the contract to host the GP was finally extended until the end of 2024. Now, Formula 1 officials have extended the agreement until the end of 2025.
Actually, Melchior Wathelet, President of the traditional Belgian circuit, wanted to secure its stay on the World Championship calendar until at least the end of 2026. Nevertheless, there is great joy about the extension, which was made possible not least because of the investments in the infrastructure in recent years.
The spectator capacity was increased by 10,000 with two new grandstands, and the entertainment offer around the Grand Prix was also expanded. This had a positive effect on the spectator numbers. This year, GP officials counted 380,000 visitors during the entire race weekend, which is 20,000 fans more than in 2022.
"The Spa circuit was already part of the calendar in Formula One's first World Championship season," explained Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali, referring to the illustrious history of the circuit, which has hosted 56 Grands Prix so far. "Fans and drivers alike love this circuit, so I am delighted to confirm the contract extension up to and including 2025," he adds.
And the Italian stresses, "The organiser has made great efforts in recent years to improve the fan experience and infrastructure, and everyone involved continues to work hard to ensure exciting and safe races."
