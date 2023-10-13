Belgium GP: Formula 1 contract extended by one year

Actually, Melchior Wathelet, President of the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, wanted to extend the contract for hosting the GP until at least 2026. For the time being, however, the agreement was only extended for one year.

Formula 1 is not only very popular with fans. Since the success of the Netflix documentary "Drive to Survive" at the latest, potential hosts have also shown a lively interest in a place on the World Cup calendar. The offers are tempting, and the future of those GP courses on the WRC calendar that do not have such deep pockets is correspondingly uncertain.

This has also been felt by those responsible for the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps in recent years. Time and again, the future of the race has been called into question. But the contract to host the GP was finally extended until the end of 2024. Now, Formula 1 officials have extended the agreement until the end of 2025.

Actually, Melchior Wathelet, President of the traditional Belgian circuit, wanted to secure its stay on the World Championship calendar until at least the end of 2026. Nevertheless, there is great joy about the extension, which was made possible not least because of the investments in the infrastructure in recent years.

The spectator capacity was increased by 10,000 with two new grandstands, and the entertainment offer around the Grand Prix was also expanded. This had a positive effect on the spectator numbers. This year, GP officials counted 380,000 visitors during the entire race weekend, which is 20,000 fans more than in 2022.

"The Spa circuit was already part of the calendar in Formula One's first World Championship season," explained Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali, referring to the illustrious history of the circuit, which has hosted 56 Grands Prix so far. "Fans and drivers alike love this circuit, so I am delighted to confirm the contract extension up to and including 2025," he adds.

And the Italian stresses, "The organiser has made great efforts in recent years to improve the fan experience and infrastructure, and everyone involved continues to work hard to ensure exciting and safe races."

Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement

World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5