Jacques Villeneuve: "I admire Fernando Alonso".

Formula 1 veteran Fernando Alonso proved his fighting spirit in Qatar. The two-time world champion is not only well received by the GP fans. Jacques Villeneuve also has kind words for the Spaniard.

In Qatar, Fernando Alonso's butt was literally on fire: his car seat was getting hotter and hotter, and by the 15th lap of the race he was already radioing his Aston Martin team about it. The team could do nothing about it and the Spaniard came to terms with his difficult situation and drove home sixth place in the end.

The two-time world champion proved once again that he has a lot of fighting spirit. His fans love him for that - and the experts admire him. Jacques Villeneuve also has a lot of praise for Alonso. In an interview with the "Gazzetta dello Sport", the 1997 World Champion said: "I admire Fernando Alonso because he is so hungry for success. That's what makes a great driver."

And the Canadian explained, "I would ask the kids who wish to become racers, 'Do you want it because of your passion or because you want to be like Daniel Ricciardo and show off your smile in commercials?'"

Villeneuve also had high praise for Red Bull Racing star Max Verstappen, who celebrated his third consecutive title win in Qatar. The 52-year-old said: "It's wrong to say that the Red Bull Racing team is unbeatable. The unbeatable one is Verstappen. His strength is that he was never a child, even as a toddler he was already very mature. He was moulded into a champion by a very strict father. And the truth is that Max doesn't have a single weakness these days."

Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement

World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5