Jacques Villeneuve: "I admire Fernando Alonso".
In Qatar, Fernando Alonso's butt was literally on fire: his car seat was getting hotter and hotter, and by the 15th lap of the race he was already radioing his Aston Martin team about it. The team could do nothing about it and the Spaniard came to terms with his difficult situation and drove home sixth place in the end.
The two-time world champion proved once again that he has a lot of fighting spirit. His fans love him for that - and the experts admire him. Jacques Villeneuve also has a lot of praise for Alonso. In an interview with the "Gazzetta dello Sport", the 1997 World Champion said: "I admire Fernando Alonso because he is so hungry for success. That's what makes a great driver."
And the Canadian explained, "I would ask the kids who wish to become racers, 'Do you want it because of your passion or because you want to be like Daniel Ricciardo and show off your smile in commercials?'"
Villeneuve also had high praise for Red Bull Racing star Max Verstappen, who celebrated his third consecutive title win in Qatar. The 52-year-old said: "It's wrong to say that the Red Bull Racing team is unbeatable. The unbeatable one is Verstappen. His strength is that he was never a child, even as a toddler he was already very mature. He was moulded into a champion by a very strict father. And the truth is that Max doesn't have a single weakness these days."
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5