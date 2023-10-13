Daniel Ricciardo: Formula 1 comeback in Nashville

The Formula 1 stars are not in action until next week in Austin at the Circuit of the Americas. Daniel Ricciardo, however, is already making his comeback in a GP car this week - as part of a show run in Nashville.

Daniel Ricciardo had to wait a long time after his training crash in Zandvoort, but now the cheerful Australian is set to make his comeback after a long injury break: On Saturday, 14 October, the AlphaTauri driver will take part in a Red Bull Showrun in Nashville.

Ricciardo will be driving an RB7 from 2011, with which Sebastian Vettel once defended the world championship title he won last year for the first time. The driver from Heppenheim also recently drove the RB7 on the venerable Nordschleife of the Nürburgring.

Ricciardo, on the other hand, will cause smoking tyres and a lot of noise on a 425-metre section of Lower Broadway. He will be doing donuts in four places. The Formula 1 driver, who wants to return to the grid in Austin, is not the only star on the track.

Former GP driver Scott Speed will be stepping on the gas in a Subaru rally car and stunt ace Aaron Colton will be showing off his bike skills. Fans can watch the family-friendly event for free.

