Daniel Ricciardo: Formula 1 comeback in Nashville
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Daniel Ricciardo had to wait a long time after his training crash in Zandvoort, but now the cheerful Australian is set to make his comeback after a long injury break: On Saturday, 14 October, the AlphaTauri driver will take part in a Red Bull Showrun in Nashville.
Ricciardo will be driving an RB7 from 2011, with which Sebastian Vettel once defended the world championship title he won last year for the first time. The driver from Heppenheim also recently drove the RB7 on the venerable Nordschleife of the Nürburgring.
Ricciardo, on the other hand, will cause smoking tyres and a lot of noise on a 425-metre section of Lower Broadway. He will be doing donuts in four places. The Formula 1 driver, who wants to return to the grid in Austin, is not the only star on the track.
Former GP driver Scott Speed will be stepping on the gas in a Subaru rally car and stunt ace Aaron Colton will be showing off his bike skills. Fans can watch the family-friendly event for free.
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5