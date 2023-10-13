Lance Stroll: Written warning because of Qatar

Because Lance Stroll behaved badly after his poor qualifying in Qatar, he had to explain himself to the FIA's compliance officer. He apologised and was given a written warning.

It's been a while since Lance Stroll last scored points: the last time the Aston Martin driver finished in the top 10 was in the Belgian GP on 30 July. However, his points haul was comparatively modest, with two points for ninth place. His team-mate Fernando Alonso finished fifth and earned ten points.

The two-time champion collected 34 more points in the following five race weekends. Stroll, on the other hand, suffered a hard crash in qualifying in Singapore, after which he had to cancel his participation in the floodlit race on the street circuit. In Japan and Qatar, too, the final practice sessions did not go according to plan.

That's why nerves are on edge. Stroll reacted visibly frustrated after the time chase on the desert circuit, peppering his steering wheel out of the cockpit in the pits and pushing away his coach Henry Howe, who tried to calm him down. This all happened on camera. Later he answered questions from the media, but remained even more monosyllabic than usual and used a curse word.

This called the compliance officer of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) to the scene. Because Article 12.2.1c of the so-called Sporting Code states that a World Championship participant can be punished if he behaves "fraudulently or in a manner contrary to the spirit of the sport or not in the spirit of the sport".

We remember: current world champion Max Verstappen was penalised for pushing his rival Esteban Ocon after the 2018 Interlagos race precisely because of this rule. The Red Bull Racing star was ordered to do two days of community service.

Stroll's punishment was comparatively lenient - partly because he apologised for his misconduct. The FIA's compliance officer took note of the apology and issued him with a written warning, reminding him once again of his duties as a World Championship competitor. In confirming the sentence, the FIA stressed that they would not tolerate any misconduct.

