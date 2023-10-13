Lance Stroll: Written warning because of Qatar
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
It's been a while since Lance Stroll last scored points: the last time the Aston Martin driver finished in the top 10 was in the Belgian GP on 30 July. However, his points haul was comparatively modest, with two points for ninth place. His team-mate Fernando Alonso finished fifth and earned ten points.
The two-time champion collected 34 more points in the following five race weekends. Stroll, on the other hand, suffered a hard crash in qualifying in Singapore, after which he had to cancel his participation in the floodlit race on the street circuit. In Japan and Qatar, too, the final practice sessions did not go according to plan.
That's why nerves are on edge. Stroll reacted visibly frustrated after the time chase on the desert circuit, peppering his steering wheel out of the cockpit in the pits and pushing away his coach Henry Howe, who tried to calm him down. This all happened on camera. Later he answered questions from the media, but remained even more monosyllabic than usual and used a curse word.
This called the compliance officer of the Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) to the scene. Because Article 12.2.1c of the so-called Sporting Code states that a World Championship participant can be punished if he behaves "fraudulently or in a manner contrary to the spirit of the sport or not in the spirit of the sport".
We remember: current world champion Max Verstappen was penalised for pushing his rival Esteban Ocon after the 2018 Interlagos race precisely because of this rule. The Red Bull Racing star was ordered to do two days of community service.
Stroll's punishment was comparatively lenient - partly because he apologised for his misconduct. The FIA's compliance officer took note of the apology and issued him with a written warning, reminding him once again of his duties as a World Championship competitor. In confirming the sentence, the FIA stressed that they would not tolerate any misconduct.
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5