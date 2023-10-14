Sebastian Vettel: Comeback not ruled out?

Not even a year has passed since Sebastian Vettel said goodbye to Formula 1. The four-time world champion enjoys his new-found freedom, but does not rule out a race track comeback.

Sebastian Vettel, a great driver, will retire from Formula 1 after the 2022 season finale in Abu Dhabi. The driver from Heppenheim celebrated many successes in the premier class and dominated the event at times. He won four world championship titles between 2010 and 2013, celebrated 53 GP victories during his career, and stood on the podium 122 times.

Since then, the four-time champion has mainly enjoyed spending time with his family. However, he did not completely give up racing, for example, in January he took part in the fun competition "Race of Champions". Last month, he also took part in a show run in the 2011 Formula 1 RB7 on the Nordschleife of the Nürburgring.

Most recently, he paid a visit to Formula 1 in Suzuka to drum up publicity for his "Racing for Biodiversity" project. For each team, an insect hotel was set up next to the second bend of the traditional Japanese circuit, plus another one as a "role model", as he emphasised. In doing so, he also commented on the rumours that he would start for the British Jota team at Le Mans next year.

"Nothing has been signed or decided yet, but it's in the back of my mind. After all, I still have time to decide," he told his colleagues from "Auto, Motor und Sport". And he emphasised in Japan: "If at some point I should come to the conclusion that it's not possible without racing, then I will drive again."

To the colleagues of the "Deutsche Presse-Agentur", the 36-year-old said when asked about a possible motorsport comeback: "You can never rule something like that out, but at some point the time is over. My age was not the issue and it was my decision to draw the line. But I didn't draw it only to pick it up again a year later."

"I have the privilege of spending more time with my family and my children, that's a priority. Just as I have rediscovered the world in the last few years, Formula 1, as big as it is, has become smaller and smaller," added the GP veteran.

Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement

World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5