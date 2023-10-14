Sebastian Vettel: Comeback not ruled out?
Sebastian Vettel, a great driver, will retire from Formula 1 after the 2022 season finale in Abu Dhabi. The driver from Heppenheim celebrated many successes in the premier class and dominated the event at times. He won four world championship titles between 2010 and 2013, celebrated 53 GP victories during his career, and stood on the podium 122 times.
Since then, the four-time champion has mainly enjoyed spending time with his family. However, he did not completely give up racing, for example, in January he took part in the fun competition "Race of Champions". Last month, he also took part in a show run in the 2011 Formula 1 RB7 on the Nordschleife of the Nürburgring.
Most recently, he paid a visit to Formula 1 in Suzuka to drum up publicity for his "Racing for Biodiversity" project. For each team, an insect hotel was set up next to the second bend of the traditional Japanese circuit, plus another one as a "role model", as he emphasised. In doing so, he also commented on the rumours that he would start for the British Jota team at Le Mans next year.
"Nothing has been signed or decided yet, but it's in the back of my mind. After all, I still have time to decide," he told his colleagues from "Auto, Motor und Sport". And he emphasised in Japan: "If at some point I should come to the conclusion that it's not possible without racing, then I will drive again."
To the colleagues of the "Deutsche Presse-Agentur", the 36-year-old said when asked about a possible motorsport comeback: "You can never rule something like that out, but at some point the time is over. My age was not the issue and it was my decision to draw the line. But I didn't draw it only to pick it up again a year later."
"I have the privilege of spending more time with my family and my children, that's a priority. Just as I have rediscovered the world in the last few years, Formula 1, as big as it is, has become smaller and smaller," added the GP veteran.
