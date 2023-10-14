Qatar GP: No heat battle next year

In Qatar, the GP riders had to step on the gas under extreme conditions. The criticism was clear. Mercedes chief engineer Andrew Shovlin is sure: Next year the GP will be easier for the GP stars.

All Formula 1 drivers of today's generation are in top shape, they train for hours to prepare for their work in the cockpit. Even heat races are actually no problem for them, as the season's race in Singapore proves every year. But in Qatar, many drivers reached their limits.

Even three-time world champion Max Verstappen moaned after crossing the finish line: "That was one of the worst races I have ever experienced. This heat! This humidity! It was really borderline." And second-placed Formula One rookie Oscar Piastri, who was voted Driver of the Day by the fans, said, "I'm totally exhausted, really exhausted. It was so damn hot!"

Williams driver Logan Sargeant, who had revealed in Singapore that he had dispensed with the hydration system in the car, had to retire mid-race. He only made it to the pits with difficulty and out of the car with the help of his team. Mercedes driver George Russell also confessed after the race that he was on the verge of retiring.

This begs the question of what can be done to avoid such an ordeal in the future. Mercedes chief engineer Andrew Shovlin says: "If the air temperature is in the body temperature range, say 36 degrees, then a fan aimed at the driver won't have the same cooling effect as if the air temperature is slightly lower."

The Briton points out, "The extra humidity also made it very difficult for the pilots. There were other factors as well. It's a difficult track with a lot of corners with high g-forces going through. There are a lot of corners and that puts a lot of demands on the body."

"With the restrictions on stint length that were decided, you could push the tyres as hard as you wanted. The race was actually a sequence of qualifying laps for the riders, so there was really a lot going on. All of that combined probably made it the toughest race any of them have ever had to compete in," added Shovlin, who is sure, however, that conditions will not be so tough next year: "The race is in December in 2024 and it should be a bit cooler then."

Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement

World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5