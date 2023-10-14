Qatar GP: No heat battle next year
All Formula 1 drivers of today's generation are in top shape, they train for hours to prepare for their work in the cockpit. Even heat races are actually no problem for them, as the season's race in Singapore proves every year. But in Qatar, many drivers reached their limits.
Even three-time world champion Max Verstappen moaned after crossing the finish line: "That was one of the worst races I have ever experienced. This heat! This humidity! It was really borderline." And second-placed Formula One rookie Oscar Piastri, who was voted Driver of the Day by the fans, said, "I'm totally exhausted, really exhausted. It was so damn hot!"
Williams driver Logan Sargeant, who had revealed in Singapore that he had dispensed with the hydration system in the car, had to retire mid-race. He only made it to the pits with difficulty and out of the car with the help of his team. Mercedes driver George Russell also confessed after the race that he was on the verge of retiring.
This begs the question of what can be done to avoid such an ordeal in the future. Mercedes chief engineer Andrew Shovlin says: "If the air temperature is in the body temperature range, say 36 degrees, then a fan aimed at the driver won't have the same cooling effect as if the air temperature is slightly lower."
The Briton points out, "The extra humidity also made it very difficult for the pilots. There were other factors as well. It's a difficult track with a lot of corners with high g-forces going through. There are a lot of corners and that puts a lot of demands on the body."
"With the restrictions on stint length that were decided, you could push the tyres as hard as you wanted. The race was actually a sequence of qualifying laps for the riders, so there was really a lot going on. All of that combined probably made it the toughest race any of them have ever had to compete in," added Shovlin, who is sure, however, that conditions will not be so tough next year: "The race is in December in 2024 and it should be a bit cooler then."
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5