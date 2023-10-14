Christian Horner on Ricciardo: "Not going to be easy".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
For Daniel Ricciardo, the comeback with AlphaTauri did not go as expected. The Australian injured himself already during the third race weekend. He suffered a metacarpal fracture in his left hand in a crash during the second practice session. This marked the beginning of a long injury break, during which Liam Lawson took over the wheel of his AlphaTauri car.
It quickly became clear that Ricciardo would not only miss the Dutch Grand Prix, but also the races in Italy and Japan. The eight-time GP winner, however, hoped to return in Qatar. But even for the weekend on the desert circuit, his doctors and Red Bull decided to let the New Zealander compete once again as a substitute.
That was the right decision, Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner agrees. "I think we want to see him fully fit again. That's why I think it was right not to contest the race weekend, especially when you look back and see in what difficult conditions it went over."
Ricciardo won't be back in a Formula One car until this Saturday - he'll be stepping on the gas in a 2011 RB7 as part of a Red Bull showrun in Nashville. At the next Formula 1 showdown at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas, he then wants to be back on the grid. "Of course, it won't be easy for Daniel in Austin, as he has to contest a sprint race weekend right after his comeback. But I'm sure he'll be in good shape physically," Horner says about the 34-year-old's next GP appearance.
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5