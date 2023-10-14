Christian Horner on Ricciardo: "Not going to be easy".

Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo actually wanted to end his injury break in Qatar, but Liam Lawson came into action on the desert circuit. That was the right thing to do, says Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner.

For Daniel Ricciardo, the comeback with AlphaTauri did not go as expected. The Australian injured himself already during the third race weekend. He suffered a metacarpal fracture in his left hand in a crash during the second practice session. This marked the beginning of a long injury break, during which Liam Lawson took over the wheel of his AlphaTauri car.

It quickly became clear that Ricciardo would not only miss the Dutch Grand Prix, but also the races in Italy and Japan. The eight-time GP winner, however, hoped to return in Qatar. But even for the weekend on the desert circuit, his doctors and Red Bull decided to let the New Zealander compete once again as a substitute.

That was the right decision, Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner agrees. "I think we want to see him fully fit again. That's why I think it was right not to contest the race weekend, especially when you look back and see in what difficult conditions it went over."

Ricciardo won't be back in a Formula One car until this Saturday - he'll be stepping on the gas in a 2011 RB7 as part of a Red Bull showrun in Nashville. At the next Formula 1 showdown at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas, he then wants to be back on the grid. "Of course, it won't be easy for Daniel in Austin, as he has to contest a sprint race weekend right after his comeback. But I'm sure he'll be in good shape physically," Horner says about the 34-year-old's next GP appearance.

