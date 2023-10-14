Alex Albon: "The chasers can be more aggressive".

Alex Albon was recently annoyed about the fact that the 5-second time penalties were not strict enough and that the drivers would not learn anything from them. Now the Williams driver has clarified this statement.

Alex Albon was annoyed by Sergio Pérez in both Singapore and Japan. In the night race on the street circuit, he dropped out of the points after a crash with the Mexican. At the next WRC round in Suzuka, he had to avoid the Red Bull Racing driver again, who later hit Kevin Magnussen in the side.

In both cases, Pérez received a 5-second penalty from the race stewards, but this did not change the final result. Because in Singapore he was able to build up a big enough lead over ninth-placed Liam Lawson to hold on to eighth place. And in Singapore he completed his time penalty after he had effectively given up in order not to have to serve it in Qatar.

Albon then complained that the penalties were not strict enough and that the drivers would therefore learn nothing from them, especially those drivers who compete for top teams. When asked about these statements, he clarified: "Looking back, it's not so much that the drivers are taught something, but rather the fact that with those drivers who sit in the fast cars, the chance is greater that they don't lose a position despite the penalty."

The Williams driver also gave an example of this: "I kept Lando Norris behind me for the whole race in Monza, but if he had cut short in the chicane and pulled away, he would have collected a 5-second time penalty, but it wouldn't have mattered to him. It was the same with Pérez in Singapore, he could take the risk because he can make up the five seconds in the remaining laps. So the chaser can be more aggressive than the guy in front if he is fast. Whereas I usually lose two or three positions when I collect the same penalty because I have to keep a whole train of riders behind me."

The 27-year-old admitted that riders are asking the rules officials to hand out the same penalties for the same offences. "Sure, but I feel that in these situations it is very difficult to implement this demand. And I know that the FIA has a difficult job to master here. I don't have a solution either, but if they give me a little more time to think and talk about it, I'm sure I'll find one."

