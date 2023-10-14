Alex Albon: "The chasers can be more aggressive".
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Alex Albon was annoyed by Sergio Pérez in both Singapore and Japan. In the night race on the street circuit, he dropped out of the points after a crash with the Mexican. At the next WRC round in Suzuka, he had to avoid the Red Bull Racing driver again, who later hit Kevin Magnussen in the side.
In both cases, Pérez received a 5-second penalty from the race stewards, but this did not change the final result. Because in Singapore he was able to build up a big enough lead over ninth-placed Liam Lawson to hold on to eighth place. And in Singapore he completed his time penalty after he had effectively given up in order not to have to serve it in Qatar.
Albon then complained that the penalties were not strict enough and that the drivers would therefore learn nothing from them, especially those drivers who compete for top teams. When asked about these statements, he clarified: "Looking back, it's not so much that the drivers are taught something, but rather the fact that with those drivers who sit in the fast cars, the chance is greater that they don't lose a position despite the penalty."
The Williams driver also gave an example of this: "I kept Lando Norris behind me for the whole race in Monza, but if he had cut short in the chicane and pulled away, he would have collected a 5-second time penalty, but it wouldn't have mattered to him. It was the same with Pérez in Singapore, he could take the risk because he can make up the five seconds in the remaining laps. So the chaser can be more aggressive than the guy in front if he is fast. Whereas I usually lose two or three positions when I collect the same penalty because I have to keep a whole train of riders behind me."
The 27-year-old admitted that riders are asking the rules officials to hand out the same penalties for the same offences. "Sure, but I feel that in these situations it is very difficult to implement this demand. And I know that the FIA has a difficult job to master here. I don't have a solution either, but if they give me a little more time to think and talk about it, I'm sure I'll find one."
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 hrs
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5