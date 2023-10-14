Toto Wolff: What he says about Hamilton's Ferrari meeting

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff reveals what Lewis Hamilton told him about the meeting with Ferrari president John Elkann. And he assures: He never doubted that the Briton would stay at Mercedes.

Since the big rule revolution implemented in 2022, the balance of power has changed. Red Bull Racing is now the measure of all things, while the former perennial winners Mercedes, who had dominated for years, slipped far down the rankings.

As the car with the star continued to present itself as a diva this year, and because Lewis Hamilton's contract was threatening to expire, there was a lot of discussion about a possible move of the seven-time world champion to another team.

Ferrari was at the centre of the rumours, which were fuelled by a meeting between Hamilton and Ferrari president John Elkann. But the meeting was not about contract negotiations between the Maranello-based Scuderia and the Mercedes star, whose contract extension was confirmed at last month's Italian GP, Toto Wolff revealed.

The Mercedes team boss told the Gazzetta dello Sport: "There was a bit of a delay, but it was clear that it would end up like this and Lewis would stay with us. Some time ago Lewis told me: 'I met John Elkann at a dinner, but I know I'm not going anywhere.' And then when the conversation was written about, he reassured me again that he was not negotiating."

"But I understand the rumours that came up as a result," the Viennese explained. "We then confirmed the contract extension after six months, but that happened for marketing and sponsorship reasons. But there was never the slightest doubt in my mind that he would stay on board with us."

"And we also have George Russell on board for two more years, who embodies the future. He grew up at Mercedes and he represents the next generation after Hamilton. We are happy with that," the 51-year-old assured.

Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement

World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5