Toto Wolff: What he says about Hamilton's Ferrari meeting
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Since the big rule revolution implemented in 2022, the balance of power has changed. Red Bull Racing is now the measure of all things, while the former perennial winners Mercedes, who had dominated for years, slipped far down the rankings.
As the car with the star continued to present itself as a diva this year, and because Lewis Hamilton's contract was threatening to expire, there was a lot of discussion about a possible move of the seven-time world champion to another team.
Ferrari was at the centre of the rumours, which were fuelled by a meeting between Hamilton and Ferrari president John Elkann. But the meeting was not about contract negotiations between the Maranello-based Scuderia and the Mercedes star, whose contract extension was confirmed at last month's Italian GP, Toto Wolff revealed.
The Mercedes team boss told the Gazzetta dello Sport: "There was a bit of a delay, but it was clear that it would end up like this and Lewis would stay with us. Some time ago Lewis told me: 'I met John Elkann at a dinner, but I know I'm not going anywhere.' And then when the conversation was written about, he reassured me again that he was not negotiating."
"But I understand the rumours that came up as a result," the Viennese explained. "We then confirmed the contract extension after six months, but that happened for marketing and sponsorship reasons. But there was never the slightest doubt in my mind that he would stay on board with us."
"And we also have George Russell on board for two more years, who embodies the future. He grew up at Mercedes and he represents the next generation after Hamilton. We are happy with that," the 51-year-old assured.
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5