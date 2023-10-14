Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur: "A long way to go".
The 18-year-old Formula 2 driver Oliver Bearman has reason to be happy: he will be allowed to take part in the first free practice of Formula 1 in Mexico as well as in Abu Dhabi. The Ferrari junior will then be driving a Haas racer, because the American team works closely with the oldest GP racing team in the world and obtains the complete rear axle from the team from Maranello.
Bearman already prepared himself for his assignment with the US racing team on site at the last GP weekend in Qatar and also undertook the seat test there. He then travelled to Fiorano to gain his first Formula 1 experience on Ferrari's home track in a two-year-old SF21 Formula 1 car.
Although the talented Englishman has already recommended himself for higher tasks with strong performances in his first Formula 2 season, he will have to be patient, however, because he will also compete in the highest junior class in 2024, as Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur has confirmed. Asked about the reasons for the fast racing talent to stay in Formula 2, he explained: "The step into Formula 1 is very big, because the testing possibilities are limited."
"And we also do more and more sprint race weekends where there is only one free practice session," added the Frenchman, who also listed, "In the winter we only have three tests and that means it is very difficult to get used to Formula 1. That's why the rookies don't always do well."
The fact that McLaren rookie Oscar Piastri was able to secure the sprint victory in Qatar in his very first season is no coincidence, Vasseur is sure: "I think he also did a very good job last season because of his preparation year. He had already been able to get used to Formula 1."
"We also need to prepare Oliver well, so he will get the two FP1 outings this year, which will probably be followed by more next season. We will prepare him well for the future and so far he is doing a super job in the junior classes. but there is a long way to go," cautioned the team boss.
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5