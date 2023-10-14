Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur: "A long way to go".

Ferrari youngster Oliver Bearman must continue to be patient. He will continue to compete in Formula 2 next year. Team boss Fred Vasseur explains why the Formula 1 promotion is a long time coming.

The 18-year-old Formula 2 driver Oliver Bearman has reason to be happy: he will be allowed to take part in the first free practice of Formula 1 in Mexico as well as in Abu Dhabi. The Ferrari junior will then be driving a Haas racer, because the American team works closely with the oldest GP racing team in the world and obtains the complete rear axle from the team from Maranello.

Bearman already prepared himself for his assignment with the US racing team on site at the last GP weekend in Qatar and also undertook the seat test there. He then travelled to Fiorano to gain his first Formula 1 experience on Ferrari's home track in a two-year-old SF21 Formula 1 car.

Although the talented Englishman has already recommended himself for higher tasks with strong performances in his first Formula 2 season, he will have to be patient, however, because he will also compete in the highest junior class in 2024, as Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur has confirmed. Asked about the reasons for the fast racing talent to stay in Formula 2, he explained: "The step into Formula 1 is very big, because the testing possibilities are limited."

"And we also do more and more sprint race weekends where there is only one free practice session," added the Frenchman, who also listed, "In the winter we only have three tests and that means it is very difficult to get used to Formula 1. That's why the rookies don't always do well."

The fact that McLaren rookie Oscar Piastri was able to secure the sprint victory in Qatar in his very first season is no coincidence, Vasseur is sure: "I think he also did a very good job last season because of his preparation year. He had already been able to get used to Formula 1."

"We also need to prepare Oliver well, so he will get the two FP1 outings this year, which will probably be followed by more next season. We will prepare him well for the future and so far he is doing a super job in the junior classes. but there is a long way to go," cautioned the team boss.

