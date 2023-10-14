Race in Israel: Adventure in a wonderful country

Israel's first and only car race took place in the coastal city of Ashkelon on 22 November 1970. To mark the occasion, here is a look back at the unique and unforgettable event.

I am writing this story today because it came to me spontaneously in view of the coastal city of Ashkelon destroyed by Hamas bombs.

53 years ago, all of us Formula Vee drivers must have been quite brave and at the same time quite clueless when, without any fear, we accepted the invitation of the VW importer "Champion Motors" in Tel Aviv to take part in Israel's first car race in Ashkelon. After all, the seething Gaza Strip was nearby and the 1967 Six-Day War between Israel, Syria and Egypt was only three years over.

Vaccinated against smallpox and cholera, most participants arrived on 17 November 1970 cheerful and looking forward to the race adventure. Some took the plane to Tel Aviv, others preferred the boat passage to Haifa, especially as the transporters with the Formula V and Formula 2 racing cars in the belly of the steamer set off from Genoa for the passage across the Mediterranean.

It took a good hour to get to Ashkelon from Tel Aviv airport by rental car. The entire Formula Vee clique was accommodated in the "Hotel Schechter" in Ashkelon. The hotel's location was ideal: it was only a few minutes' walk to the race track and the beautiful Mediterranean beach.

To be honest, we all enjoyed the days there carefree and without any fear. Sometimes you could even get the impression that the "Israeli Grand Prix" seemed less important to the participants than exploring the country and its people in groups in the days before. For example, the Formula Vee boys Harald Ertl and Helmut Bross, together with FV boss Anton Konrad, AvD sports president Huschke von Hanstein and myself, went on a trip to the Negev desert to Beer Sheva - including camel rides and visits to Bedouin dwellings.

The Wailing Wall in Jerusalem was also on the exploration programme. It is said that Ertl asked for strength and wisdom at this holy place to win the Formula Vee race (but unfortunately it didn't quite work out).

In the end, the race did take place, but with some confusion and not in the way one was usually used to. The organisers, consisting of the newly founded "Israel Racing Association" (IRA) in Tel Aviv and the two experienced German AvD local clubs HMSC and WAC from Wiesbaden, were really not to be envied. For one thing, the race track and paddock were in a truly desolate condition.

And then religious extremists also wanted to prevent the race from taking place because of "Sabbath desecration". In order to avert the announced protest and sabotage actions and to save the race, a dearly bought solution was agreed upon. With the equivalent of a quarter of a million Deutschmarks and the postponement of the race from Saturday to Sunday, the religious fanatics were quietened down.

Although Sunday is already the first working day of the new week in Israel, so many spectators came that even the police had trouble keeping the enthusiastic crowd in check. More than 20,000 fans crowded into the confined space. After all, the Israelis had never seen a car race live in their own country and were therefore unaware of the dangers. Barriers were overrun with curiosity and enthusiasm, spectators camped right at the edge of the track, and dogs they had brought with them caused additional problems.

Several times, the start of the Formula Vee race had to be postponed and then prematurely aborted after 15 of 20 laps for safety reasons. And also the planned Formula 2 race with stars like Derek Bell, Patrick Depailler and the Brambilla brothers fell victim to the unreasonableness of the spectators - only a few demo laps in moderate single file could be justified.

The premature end was also unavoidable because even during the chaotic Formula Vee race, the local police chief appeared at race director Gerd Kroeber's house and handed over the stop-work order. Kroeber told me at the time: "We had no choice but to stop the race because the insurance cover had been withdrawn with immediate effect.

It bordered on a miracle that there were no seriously injured spectators or drivers. Especially the Formula Vee race (winner Roos/SWE in front of Koinigg/AUT and Bross/GER) was a tough one. Harald Ertl, for example, spun and missed the toes of the spectators' shoes sitting right next to the track by only centimetres. Winner Bertil Roos reported that he had to concentrate more on jumping people and dogs than on the track. Helmut Koinigg ran over the toes of a group of fans and Manfred Jantke even rolled over when he had to avoid a dog. To top it all off, the Formula Vee field was hit first by a police jeep and then by a fire engine.

After all, everyone agreed on departure that they had experienced a great adventure and a wonderful country. Doubts arose among drivers and journalists, however, about whether a bold plan of the IRA would ever become reality. For the 25th anniversary of the State of Israel in 1973, an association of wealthy businessmen and companies wanted to bring a Formula One World Championship race to the country, to be held at the same location. One was entitled to have justified doubts about the implementation of the idea.

Three years later, as expected, Israel celebrated its state anniversary without a Formula One race. And a repetition of the Ashkelon performances never took place again. So it remained with the first, and to this day only, car race in the Holy Land.