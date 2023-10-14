Lando Norris: Reminiscing about Valentino Rossi's duels

The fact that McLaren star Lando Norris is racing in Formula 1 is also due to Valentino Rossi. The nine-time motorbike world champion infected the Briton with the racing virus when he was young.

The McLaren star is always happy to emphasise that Lando Norris is a big fan of Valentino Rossi. The Briton also visited MotoGP and met the nine-time motorbike world champion, who has since retired from MotoGP but has since been putting his foot down on four wheels in a GP car.

"It was really cool to meet Valentino," the Formula 1 star writes in his column on "Formula1.com". "I was there mainly to meet him and it was an honour."

"He was the one I looked up to and who got me into racing in the first place. Who knows, maybe I wouldn't have got into motorsport at all if I hadn't followed Valentino's career and then got interested in motorbikes, or maybe that interest would have been delayed," Norris explains.

And the 23-year-old says: "Since that meeting we've kept in touch. I have a friend, Thierry Vermeulen, who races in the GT World Challenge Europe - that's the series Valentino has competed in since moving to full-time motorsport in 2022. Valentino texted me after the podium in Singapore to congratulate me and we still talk from time to time."

"We would love to do something together. It's just that when I'm busy he's not, and when I'm not busy he's busy! At the moment it's quite difficult to do anything, but in the future we'd definitely like to," insists Norris, who followed Rossi's career in MotoGP from a young age.

Two duels in particular stick in the McLaren driver's mind: "Valentino had a lot of great duels and rivalries and the two best duels stick in my mind. One was at Laguna Seca against Casey Stoner when he overtook him in the dirt at the Corkscrew corner. And the other duel was in Barcelona against Jorge Lorenzo when Valentino overtook him in the last corner. That was one of the coolest moments ever!"