Nelson Piquet: No penalty for Hamilton comment

Originally, a Brazilian court had fined Nelson Piquet heavily for making dubious statements in a comment about Lewis Hamilton. But this penalty has now been cancelled.

The wave of indignation hit Nelson Piquet with some delay, because it was not until the end of June 2022 that there was heated discussion about comments he had made in November 2021. At that time, the three-time world champion referred to the Englishman Lewis Hamilton as "Neguinho", which can be understood as both "buddy" and "little black man".

He also made a homophobic remark, and the judge in charge, Pedro Matos de Arruda, found that Piquet's remarks caused "moral damage to all black people and members of the LGBTQ+ community." He therefore decided to impose a heavy fine of five million reals (around 936,000 euros) on Piquet, to be donated to non-profit organisations working against racism and for equality.

Piquet immediately appealed, but was initially rebuffed by judge Thaissa de Moura Guimarães. The former GP driver did not leave it at that and went one instance further - with success. Piquet's sentence was cancelled because the racist and homophobic interpretation of his words were no longer interpreted as hate speech, but only as mockery, as the Brazilian "Metropoles" reports.

Whether it will remain that way is questionable. Because the lawyer of one of the groups behind the original accusation against the GP star explained that this verdict was no surprise, but that it was rooted in the principles of a "19th century Brazil". And he announced he would appeal to the Supreme Federal Court straight away.

