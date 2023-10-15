Carlos Sainz: Ferrari contract negotiations in winter
Last year, Carlos Sainz had a comparatively hard time with his Ferrari Formula 1 racer. His team-mate Charles Leclerc coped better and was considered a World Championship candidate in the first half of the season. With three victories and eight further podium finishes, the Monegasque ended the season in second place.
Sainz, on the other hand, had to make do with one victory, eight other top-3 results and 5th place in the championship. This year, Sainz is also in fifth place overall with five race weekends to go - ahead of his stablemate, although he was unable to contest the race in Qatar due to a fuel leak.
Even before the start of the race weekend, he spoke about his medium and long-term future, which he sees with the Maranello racing team. Asked if the victory in Singapore had strengthened his confidence in the team, the 29-year-old said: "I never had any doubts about that, and there's no reason to, because I feel very comfortable at Ferrari and I want to stay with this team in the medium to long term."
"That is also because we have always trusted each other. For me, the victories and podiums are proof of what we all already knew," stressed the son of the rally legend of the same name. And looking ahead to the contract talks, he said, "I hope the winter break will be a good opportunity to find an agreement and continue the work for the future."
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5