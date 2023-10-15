Carlos Sainz: Ferrari contract negotiations in winter

Carlos Sainz's Ferrari agreement expires after next season. The Spaniard wants to extend his contract early and hopes that the corresponding talks can be held during the winter break.

Last year, Carlos Sainz had a comparatively hard time with his Ferrari Formula 1 racer. His team-mate Charles Leclerc coped better and was considered a World Championship candidate in the first half of the season. With three victories and eight further podium finishes, the Monegasque ended the season in second place.

Sainz, on the other hand, had to make do with one victory, eight other top-3 results and 5th place in the championship. This year, Sainz is also in fifth place overall with five race weekends to go - ahead of his stablemate, although he was unable to contest the race in Qatar due to a fuel leak.

Even before the start of the race weekend, he spoke about his medium and long-term future, which he sees with the Maranello racing team. Asked if the victory in Singapore had strengthened his confidence in the team, the 29-year-old said: "I never had any doubts about that, and there's no reason to, because I feel very comfortable at Ferrari and I want to stay with this team in the medium to long term."

"That is also because we have always trusted each other. For me, the victories and podiums are proof of what we all already knew," stressed the son of the rally legend of the same name. And looking ahead to the contract talks, he said, "I hope the winter break will be a good opportunity to find an agreement and continue the work for the future."

Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement

World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5