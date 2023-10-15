Lewis Hamilton: Is there a further penalty after the Qatar GP?
The latest Formula 1 race on the desert circuit of Qatar could not have gone worse for Lewis Hamilton: The Grand Prix was already over for the seven-time world champion, who had started from third position, in the first corner of the first race lap because he collided with his Mercedes team-mate George Russell, of all people, who had started the race from second place on the grid. Hamilton took responsibility for the crash.
Hamilton also made a mistake after the crash, which already had repercussions in Qatar. After his retirement, he crossed the track while the race was still going on. For this, he was cited before the race stewards, who refrained from penalising him in the event of the collision because in their eyes it was a normal racing incident.
The crossing of the track, on the other hand, was fined 50,000 euros. However, half of the amount was suspended. This means that if he is guilty of a similar offence before the end of the season, he will have to pay the full fine. In addition, there was an official warning for the 103-time GP winner.
But that's not all: the FIA confirmed today (Sunday) that it is investigating the incident again after the Mercedes star's retirement. While an FIA press officer stressed that Hamilton had apologised at the hearing on the matter and acknowledged that he had committed a serious breach of safety regulations. Nevertheless, he said, there was concern about the impression Hamilton might have made on younger drivers, given his role model character.
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 hrs
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5