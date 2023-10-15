Lewis Hamilton: Is there a further penalty after the Qatar GP?

Lewis Hamilton had a GP to forget in Qatar. He collided with his Mercedes team-mate George Russell in the first corner and made a mistake afterwards that is now keeping the FIA busy.

The latest Formula 1 race on the desert circuit of Qatar could not have gone worse for Lewis Hamilton: The Grand Prix was already over for the seven-time world champion, who had started from third position, in the first corner of the first race lap because he collided with his Mercedes team-mate George Russell, of all people, who had started the race from second place on the grid. Hamilton took responsibility for the crash.

Hamilton also made a mistake after the crash, which already had repercussions in Qatar. After his retirement, he crossed the track while the race was still going on. For this, he was cited before the race stewards, who refrained from penalising him in the event of the collision because in their eyes it was a normal racing incident.

The crossing of the track, on the other hand, was fined 50,000 euros. However, half of the amount was suspended. This means that if he is guilty of a similar offence before the end of the season, he will have to pay the full fine. In addition, there was an official warning for the 103-time GP winner.

But that's not all: the FIA confirmed today (Sunday) that it is investigating the incident again after the Mercedes star's retirement. While an FIA press officer stressed that Hamilton had apologised at the hearing on the matter and acknowledged that he had committed a serious breach of safety regulations. Nevertheless, he said, there was concern about the impression Hamilton might have made on younger drivers, given his role model character.

Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 hrs

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement

World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5