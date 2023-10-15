USA GP in Austin: What worries Mercedes
The GP weekend in Qatar will not only be remembered by the Mercedes team for the annoying crash between the two teammates Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. Before the race on Sunday, the duo showed in qualifying for the main race and in the sprint that this year's GP racer with the star worked very well on the desert circuit. This was also proven by Russell, who finished fourth on Sunday despite the crash on the first lap.
That wasn't too much of a surprise, as senior Mercedes engineer Andrew Shovlin explains in his GP analysis. "We expected the car to perform well and that showed in the sprint, where the car had promising pace. Free practice was also strong. The track also suited our car much better than, say, the Suzuka Circuit where we had been before."
Looking ahead to the next showdown at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, the Briton remains cautious: "The big question is how it will go there, and well, that track is very different to the track in Qatar. We have a very rough surface there where the tyres can overheat quickly."
"And our biggest concern there will probably be our high-speed performance. Red Bull Racing and McLaren are particularly strong in that area," Shovlin cautions, but takes comfort: "But the track also has slower corners and in Qatar we did very well in those areas. It's hard to say where we'll be, but we hope we can fight for podiums in Austin as well."
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5