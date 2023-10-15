USA GP in Austin: What worries Mercedes

In Qatar, the Mercedes team was pleased with George Russell's good result. Looking ahead to the next showdown at the Circuit of the Americas, one factor in particular is causing the factory team headaches.

The GP weekend in Qatar will not only be remembered by the Mercedes team for the annoying crash between the two teammates Lewis Hamilton and George Russell. Before the race on Sunday, the duo showed in qualifying for the main race and in the sprint that this year's GP racer with the star worked very well on the desert circuit. This was also proven by Russell, who finished fourth on Sunday despite the crash on the first lap.

That wasn't too much of a surprise, as senior Mercedes engineer Andrew Shovlin explains in his GP analysis. "We expected the car to perform well and that showed in the sprint, where the car had promising pace. Free practice was also strong. The track also suited our car much better than, say, the Suzuka Circuit where we had been before."

Looking ahead to the next showdown at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, the Briton remains cautious: "The big question is how it will go there, and well, that track is very different to the track in Qatar. We have a very rough surface there where the tyres can overheat quickly."

"And our biggest concern there will probably be our high-speed performance. Red Bull Racing and McLaren are particularly strong in that area," Shovlin cautions, but takes comfort: "But the track also has slower corners and in Qatar we did very well in those areas. It's hard to say where we'll be, but we hope we can fight for podiums in Austin as well."

Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement

World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5