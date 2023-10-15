Adrian Newey: "One of the easiest World Championship title fights".
After the sprint race in Qatar, the Red Bull Racing pit crew was already celebrating. Max Verstappen's second place in the mini-race gave him an unassailable lead over his team-mate Sergio Pérez. The Dutchman has delivered an almost perfect season this year, only three times he was not the Grand Prix winner at the end.
In Saudi Arabia and in Baku, he had to concede first place to his stablemate and settle for second. The GP victory in Singapore was secured by Ferrari star Carlos Sainz, who broke Red Bull Racing's winning streak with his triumph. Verstappen crossed the finish line in fifth place.
At the subsequent GPs in Japan and Qatar, Verstappen was again the beaming winner on Sunday, underlining his team's superiority. Design genius Adrian Newey, who penned this year's RB19 for the now three-time world champion, was also delighted with the 26-year-old's title success.
And in front of a running "Sky Sports F1" camera he declared in retrospect: "That was one of the easiest world championship title fights and certainly a not so stressful season, that much is clear."
And the 64-year-old Briton also spoke about one of the factors behind the Milton Keynes-based racing team's success: "We've built a really great technical team over the years. We've managed to maintain a good degree of stability within our engineering team, and that obviously helps. And we've tried to create a flat structure and encourage two-way communication to make it fun to work for us."
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5