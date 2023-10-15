Adrian Newey: "One of the easiest World Championship title fights".

With the exception of the race in Singapore, Red Bull Racing has won all the Grands Prix so far this year. This is no coincidence, says design genius Adrian Newey, who cites one success factor.

After the sprint race in Qatar, the Red Bull Racing pit crew was already celebrating. Max Verstappen's second place in the mini-race gave him an unassailable lead over his team-mate Sergio Pérez. The Dutchman has delivered an almost perfect season this year, only three times he was not the Grand Prix winner at the end.

In Saudi Arabia and in Baku, he had to concede first place to his stablemate and settle for second. The GP victory in Singapore was secured by Ferrari star Carlos Sainz, who broke Red Bull Racing's winning streak with his triumph. Verstappen crossed the finish line in fifth place.

At the subsequent GPs in Japan and Qatar, Verstappen was again the beaming winner on Sunday, underlining his team's superiority. Design genius Adrian Newey, who penned this year's RB19 for the now three-time world champion, was also delighted with the 26-year-old's title success.

And in front of a running "Sky Sports F1" camera he declared in retrospect: "That was one of the easiest world championship title fights and certainly a not so stressful season, that much is clear."

And the 64-year-old Briton also spoke about one of the factors behind the Milton Keynes-based racing team's success: "We've built a really great technical team over the years. We've managed to maintain a good degree of stability within our engineering team, and that obviously helps. And we've tried to create a flat structure and encourage two-way communication to make it fun to work for us."

Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement

World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5