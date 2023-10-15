FIA President Ben Sulayem: "Have to do something".

The track boundaries again gave rise to discussions in Qatar. FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem finds clear words. He demands: The track operators must act and find a solution to the problem.

At the Losail International Circuit in Qatar, the GP stars had to master several challenges at once. On the one hand, the high heat and humidity made the drivers' work more difficult, on the other hand, the curbs and track boundaries caused some discussions. The latter were the undoing of Pierre Gasly and Sergio Pérez in the Grand Prix.

The Alpine driver and Red Bull Racing rookie were each ultimately given 15 penalty seconds for repeatedly violating the track boundaries. The rules don't give the race stewards much leeway: every fourth time a driver goes beyond the white lines, there is a 5-second time penalty that either has to be completed at the following tyre change or - if the last tyre change has already been made - is added to the race time at the end.

"The white lines were very difficult to see in parts. I left extra space, yet I got over the lines. I don't know why I had such problems to judge it correctly," complained Pérez. Gasly, on the other hand, referred to engine problems the team was experiencing. "I guess I pushed a bit too much and went over the limit. We're talking about a few centimetres here, but unfortunately they still cost 15 penalty seconds."

For Mohammed Ben Sulayem, one thing is certain: the track operators have to do something. "The solution is to improve the tracks, and I know some people are resisting that, but to tell you the truth, if that doesn't happen, there will be no more races there," the FIA president threatened in an interview with "Motorsport.com". And he declared: "There is no question that we have to act, we have to do something and I will make it a priority to be implemented by next year."

Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement

World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5