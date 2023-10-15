FIA President Ben Sulayem: "Have to do something".
At the Losail International Circuit in Qatar, the GP stars had to master several challenges at once. On the one hand, the high heat and humidity made the drivers' work more difficult, on the other hand, the curbs and track boundaries caused some discussions. The latter were the undoing of Pierre Gasly and Sergio Pérez in the Grand Prix.
The Alpine driver and Red Bull Racing rookie were each ultimately given 15 penalty seconds for repeatedly violating the track boundaries. The rules don't give the race stewards much leeway: every fourth time a driver goes beyond the white lines, there is a 5-second time penalty that either has to be completed at the following tyre change or - if the last tyre change has already been made - is added to the race time at the end.
"The white lines were very difficult to see in parts. I left extra space, yet I got over the lines. I don't know why I had such problems to judge it correctly," complained Pérez. Gasly, on the other hand, referred to engine problems the team was experiencing. "I guess I pushed a bit too much and went over the limit. We're talking about a few centimetres here, but unfortunately they still cost 15 penalty seconds."
For Mohammed Ben Sulayem, one thing is certain: the track operators have to do something. "The solution is to improve the tracks, and I know some people are resisting that, but to tell you the truth, if that doesn't happen, there will be no more races there," the FIA president threatened in an interview with "Motorsport.com". And he declared: "There is no question that we have to act, we have to do something and I will make it a priority to be implemented by next year."
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5