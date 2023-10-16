Mercedes: Title celebration thanks to Kimi from Italy

In Formula 1 this year, the Mercedes team has to be content with the fight for 2nd place in the World Championship. Things are going better for the youngsters: Mercedes junior Andrea Kimi Antonelli has captured his 2nd title this year.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli is unstoppable: The 17-year-old Italian from the Mercedes junior squad won his second title this year on Sunday. Having already been crowned champion in the Formula Regional Middle East Championship, he repeated this feat in the Formula Regional European Championship.

Antonelli thus managed to fulfil the high expectations he had raised last year with overall victories in the4 Italian and German Formula 4. He clinched the latest title in masterly style. After finishing the first race of the Zandvoort weekend in second place, he had to start the second race from 8th position.

The talent from the Prema Racing Team didn't even need three laps to take the lead. After that, the victory was not to be taken away from him, even after a red flag he used the restart to pull away straight away. This allowed him to put the title crown on his head before the season finale at the Hockenheimring.

"It feels great to be champion. It was a long season and a tough fight. We didn't have the best start, but we were able to fight back strongly. I owe that to the team, who worked very hard and did a great job. It's also fantastic that I was able to take the title with a win," enthused the racer from Bologna afterwards.

Antonelli also confessed: "After the chequered flag fell, I had tears in my eyes." And he announced: "Now we are fully focused on the finale in Hockenheim, where the team title is at stake. And we want to finish this season with another highlight."