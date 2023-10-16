Daniel Ricciardo in Nashville: "Everything I love".
The first Red Bull Showrun in Nashville was a complete success: More than 30,000 fans gathered on Lower Broadway to watch a show with smoking tyres and howling engines up close. The highlight of the programme was Daniel Ricciardo. The AlphaTauri driver, who made his return from injury with his demo rides, stepped on the gas in the 2011 RB7 and wowed the crowds.
The Australian clearly enjoyed being back in a Formula One cockpit after having to settle for a spectator role for a long time due to his Zandvoort training accident, in which he suffered multiple fractures in his left hand. "It was pretty wild," he enthused after the stint. "Broadway is usually pretty wild already, and today especially! A lot of fans came and it was great to give them a show."
He already delivered a great show the night before the show run at "Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row", where he performed a country karaoke show as part of his own honky-tonk event. "This is everything I love - honky tonks and live music," enthused the Formula One star, who was presented with a hand-painted guitar and cowboy boots bearing his name and nickname.
In addition to Ricciardo, former GP driver Scott Speed and stunt ace Aaron Colton also amazed the crowd. The former was in a Subaru rally car and showed the audience what you can do with it. Colton showed off his skills on the stunt bike.
