Daniel Ricciardo in Nashville: "Everything I love".

Before his Formula 1 comeback, Daniel Ricciardo let himself be celebrated at a Red Bull showrun in Nashville. The eight-time GP winner was just as enthusiastic as the fans who watched the spectacle live.

The first Red Bull Showrun in Nashville was a complete success: More than 30,000 fans gathered on Lower Broadway to watch a show with smoking tyres and howling engines up close. The highlight of the programme was Daniel Ricciardo. The AlphaTauri driver, who made his return from injury with his demo rides, stepped on the gas in the 2011 RB7 and wowed the crowds.

The Australian clearly enjoyed being back in a Formula One cockpit after having to settle for a spectator role for a long time due to his Zandvoort training accident, in which he suffered multiple fractures in his left hand. "It was pretty wild," he enthused after the stint. "Broadway is usually pretty wild already, and today especially! A lot of fans came and it was great to give them a show."

He already delivered a great show the night before the show run at "Dierks Bentley's Whiskey Row", where he performed a country karaoke show as part of his own honky-tonk event. "This is everything I love - honky tonks and live music," enthused the Formula One star, who was presented with a hand-painted guitar and cowboy boots bearing his name and nickname.

In addition to Ricciardo, former GP driver Scott Speed and stunt ace Aaron Colton also amazed the crowd. The former was in a Subaru rally car and showed the audience what you can do with it. Colton showed off his skills on the stunt bike.

Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement

World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5