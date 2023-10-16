George Russell: Inspired by Fernando Alonso

George Russell has changed his attitude after listening to a podcast performance by Fernando Alonso. The Mercedes driver now enjoys his work a little more, he reveals.

It is no secret that the will to win determines the professional existence of many Formula 1 stars. Mercedes driver George Russell also does everything he can to leave his opponents behind. In the heat of the moment, joy is often neglected, as the 25-year-old Briton recently confirmed during his appearance on the "Beyond The Grid" podcast.

In an interview with Tom Clarkson, the current eighth-placed driver in the World Championship revealed that after the summer break in August, he is going to work with a new attitude. He was inspired to change by Formula One legend Fernando Alonso. "I heard a podcast with Alonso where he said he wished he had enjoyed certain moments of his career a bit more when he was younger, that's the one thing he would change looking back if he could."

"That's where I felt I spoke to him, because I'm living my dream, but at the same time I'm so committed. I feel like I'm a true professional because I pay attention to every detail and I give it my all. So sometimes you forget to enjoy the moment with the people around you and also the places you go. You forget to smile and not be this serious guy all the time, focusing on every detail," Russell revealed.

That's why he adjusted his attitude, he said. "That affects how I work with my engineers, what I focus on and what I don't focus on when setting up the car, I guess I just enjoy life a bit more," the 99-time GP competitor described.

Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement

World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5