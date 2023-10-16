George Russell: Inspired by Fernando Alonso
It is no secret that the will to win determines the professional existence of many Formula 1 stars. Mercedes driver George Russell also does everything he can to leave his opponents behind. In the heat of the moment, joy is often neglected, as the 25-year-old Briton recently confirmed during his appearance on the "Beyond The Grid" podcast.
In an interview with Tom Clarkson, the current eighth-placed driver in the World Championship revealed that after the summer break in August, he is going to work with a new attitude. He was inspired to change by Formula One legend Fernando Alonso. "I heard a podcast with Alonso where he said he wished he had enjoyed certain moments of his career a bit more when he was younger, that's the one thing he would change looking back if he could."
"That's where I felt I spoke to him, because I'm living my dream, but at the same time I'm so committed. I feel like I'm a true professional because I pay attention to every detail and I give it my all. So sometimes you forget to enjoy the moment with the people around you and also the places you go. You forget to smile and not be this serious guy all the time, focusing on every detail," Russell revealed.
That's why he adjusted his attitude, he said. "That affects how I work with my engineers, what I focus on and what I don't focus on when setting up the car, I guess I just enjoy life a bit more," the 99-time GP competitor described.
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5