Logan Sargeant: "My health comes first".

In the Qatar GP, Logan Sargeant retired his Williams after 40 of 57 laps because he could no longer continue. After his retirement, the American affirmed: "That was the last thing I wanted."

The Qatar GP pushed the Formula 1 stars to their limits, in the case of Logan Sargeant even beyond. The Williams driver struggled so much with the hot temperatures and high humidity that he pitted his GP car after 40 of 57 laps. "I can't do it anymore, I have to stop," he moaned on the radio beforehand.

The American only made it out of the car with help, the examination after the abandonment revealed that he was dehydrated. This was also due to his condition before the start of the race weekend in the desert. For Sargeant had been battling flu-like symptoms all week, the Williams team said.

"The main thing is that Alex and I are both okay," the 22-year-old explained. "I've been feeling unwell all week, which hasn't been helped by dehydration in this heat. The last thing I wanted to do was put the car down, but my health comes first. I'm sorry for the team that I didn't see the chequered flag."

"They did an incredible job all weekend in these intense conditions," Sargeant praised his team. And he promised, "I will use the next week to fully recover and then hit the ground running again in Austin. I'm really looking forward to it."

Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement

World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5