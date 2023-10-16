Logan Sargeant: "My health comes first".
The Qatar GP pushed the Formula 1 stars to their limits, in the case of Logan Sargeant even beyond. The Williams driver struggled so much with the hot temperatures and high humidity that he pitted his GP car after 40 of 57 laps. "I can't do it anymore, I have to stop," he moaned on the radio beforehand.
The American only made it out of the car with help, the examination after the abandonment revealed that he was dehydrated. This was also due to his condition before the start of the race weekend in the desert. For Sargeant had been battling flu-like symptoms all week, the Williams team said.
"The main thing is that Alex and I are both okay," the 22-year-old explained. "I've been feeling unwell all week, which hasn't been helped by dehydration in this heat. The last thing I wanted to do was put the car down, but my health comes first. I'm sorry for the team that I didn't see the chequered flag."
"They did an incredible job all weekend in these intense conditions," Sargeant praised his team. And he promised, "I will use the next week to fully recover and then hit the ground running again in Austin. I'm really looking forward to it."
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5