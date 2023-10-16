Premiere in November: BrawnGP Documentary With Keanu Reeves

Formula 1 fans can rejoice: On 15 November, the documentary "Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story" will premiere on Disney+. The four-part documentary is presented by Hollywood star Keanu Reeves.

Before the 2009 Formula 1 season, nobody would have expected the small BrawnGP team to win the title. After all, the racing team that emerged from the Japanese factory team following Honda's withdrawal after the 2008 season and competed in Formula 1 under the name BrawnGP was anything but a World Championship favourite - even though work on the 2009 car had already begun in Honda times. But the factory team's moderate success in the period before the exit did not fuel high hopes for top positions.

But with Jenson Button, long-time Ferrari team boss Ross Brawn managed to create a true Formula 1 fairy tale, and in the end was able to celebrate overall victory in the drivers' and teams' championships. Button was responsible for six of the eight wins the team celebrated this season, while the other two first places went to his team-mate at the time, Rubens Barrichello.

In the four-part Disney+ documentary "Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story", the unexpected success story is told once again. The main protagonists of that season, including the BrawnGP drivers, technical director Nick Fry and Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner, who was Brawn's main opponent with his team at the time, have their say in interviews.

Disney promises an exclusive look behind the scenes, with many insights that have never been shown publicly before. The whole thing will be presented by Hollywood star Keanu Reeves, who also serves as executive producer together with three-time BAFTA winner Neil Duncanson. Fans won't have to wait much longer, as the release date is already set for next month: On 15 November, the documentary produced by "North One" will premiere on Disney+ with a star-studded cast.

Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement

World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5