Premiere in November: BrawnGP Documentary With Keanu Reeves
Before the 2009 Formula 1 season, nobody would have expected the small BrawnGP team to win the title. After all, the racing team that emerged from the Japanese factory team following Honda's withdrawal after the 2008 season and competed in Formula 1 under the name BrawnGP was anything but a World Championship favourite - even though work on the 2009 car had already begun in Honda times. But the factory team's moderate success in the period before the exit did not fuel high hopes for top positions.
But with Jenson Button, long-time Ferrari team boss Ross Brawn managed to create a true Formula 1 fairy tale, and in the end was able to celebrate overall victory in the drivers' and teams' championships. Button was responsible for six of the eight wins the team celebrated this season, while the other two first places went to his team-mate at the time, Rubens Barrichello.
In the four-part Disney+ documentary "Brawn: The Impossible Formula 1 Story", the unexpected success story is told once again. The main protagonists of that season, including the BrawnGP drivers, technical director Nick Fry and Red Bull Racing team boss Christian Horner, who was Brawn's main opponent with his team at the time, have their say in interviews.
Disney promises an exclusive look behind the scenes, with many insights that have never been shown publicly before. The whole thing will be presented by Hollywood star Keanu Reeves, who also serves as executive producer together with three-time BAFTA winner Neil Duncanson. Fans won't have to wait much longer, as the release date is already set for next month: On 15 November, the documentary produced by "North One" will premiere on Disney+ with a star-studded cast.
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5