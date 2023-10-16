Lewis Hamilton: "I don't design the car".

Lewis Hamilton is certain that the problem with porpoising will be with Mercedes until the end of the season. Looking ahead to 2024, he is confident. And he knows how he can best help the team.

The introduction of the new generation of Formula 1 cars for the start of the 2022 season brought with it an unexpected problem: the winged cars react very sensitively to changes in ground clearance and this can lead to the phenomenon of "porpoising" or "bouncing", which causes the cars to "bounce" on the straights.

The regulators reacted with measures, but the phenomenon could not be completely eliminated. And Lewis Hamilton is sure that he will have to struggle with it in his company car until the end of the season. In Qatar, he explained: "Bouncing will be with us until the end of the season." After all, "It only occurs in some races and it's not nearly as bad as last year," he consoled himself.

And the seven-time world champion explained: "But I am confident that it will not occur next year." Although there is not much he himself can do in this respect, he stressed: "After all, I don't design and build the car, and I can't sit down at the computer and help the engineers to make the improvements. The best I can do is to give the best performance on the race weekends."

He attends many meetings at the Formula One factory in Brackley, as does his teammate George Russell, Hamilton revealed. "We now have a better working process than ever and George and I are getting more involved. We are often at the meetings at the factory so we can address the questions of those engineers who don't travel to the Grands Prix. We will continue to do that and do our best on track until the end of the season. After that, we have to let the guys do what they do best."

Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 hrs

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement

World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5