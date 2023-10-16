Lewis Hamilton: "I don't design the car".
The introduction of the new generation of Formula 1 cars for the start of the 2022 season brought with it an unexpected problem: the winged cars react very sensitively to changes in ground clearance and this can lead to the phenomenon of "porpoising" or "bouncing", which causes the cars to "bounce" on the straights.
The regulators reacted with measures, but the phenomenon could not be completely eliminated. And Lewis Hamilton is sure that he will have to struggle with it in his company car until the end of the season. In Qatar, he explained: "Bouncing will be with us until the end of the season." After all, "It only occurs in some races and it's not nearly as bad as last year," he consoled himself.
And the seven-time world champion explained: "But I am confident that it will not occur next year." Although there is not much he himself can do in this respect, he stressed: "After all, I don't design and build the car, and I can't sit down at the computer and help the engineers to make the improvements. The best I can do is to give the best performance on the race weekends."
He attends many meetings at the Formula One factory in Brackley, as does his teammate George Russell, Hamilton revealed. "We now have a better working process than ever and George and I are getting more involved. We are often at the meetings at the factory so we can address the questions of those engineers who don't travel to the Grands Prix. We will continue to do that and do our best on track until the end of the season. After that, we have to let the guys do what they do best."
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 hrs
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5