Nico Hülkenberg: High expectations for Haas upgrade
Nico Hülkenberg has already contested eight Grands Prix in Austin, but this year he is competing for the first time for a US team at the Circuit of the Americas. "The race in Miami was already a kind of home race and the GP week was very busy there. I expect it to be similar in Austin," says the German, who is convinced: "The fans make sure this race is unique."
And given the popularity that his team boss Günther Steiner in particular enjoys among the supporters, Hülkenberg adds: "They are incredibly enthusiastic and many have become fans through the Netflix documentary 'Drive to Survive'. So I expect to see a lot of Haas fans, or at least a lot of Günther Steiener T-shirts."
But the anticipation is especially high because of the extensive upgrade that Haas is bringing to the track in Austin. On this, the Emmerich native explains, "We've been eagerly awaiting the update because it's been a long time coming and it's designed to improve the performance and characteristics of our car and help eradicate the weaknesses."
"It's about improving tyre wear, consistency and performance," the 36-year-old enumerates, adding, "Since the season started, Kevin Magnussen and I have been giving feedback to the engineers and designers and I hope we can make a big step forward. It's also about setting a development direction for next year."
