McLaren duo in Austin: premiere and anniversary
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The sprint race weekend in Qatar was a complete success for the McLaren team. In the sprint, rookie Oscar Piastri was able to celebrate his first GP victory after 19 laps, while his team-mate Lando Norris finished third. In the GP, Piastri finished second again ahead of the Briton, who was again third.
Now, with the GP weekend in Texas, a special World Championship round is on the agenda for both of them. Piastri will be racing at the Circuit of the Americas for the first time, while Norris will be making his 100th GP appearance. The former is looking forward to his Austin debut, explaining, "I can't wait to feel the energy of the fans there."
"It's a cool track with some sections reminiscent of other World Championship circuits. We'll have another sprint weekend and that means we'll have more chances to score points again," adds the 22-year-old from Melbourne.
Norris enthuses: "I'm really looking forward to returning to Austin because the GP weekend in Texas is always great fun and this year it's even more special because I'll be there for my 100th Formula One race with McLaren. Austin is a great place to celebrate that as the fans there always make for a great atmosphere."
"I took the time last week at the Woking factory to celebrate the good result in Qatar and of course took the opportunity to analyse what I could have done better. I also spent some time in the simulator to prepare for the upcoming three races. It won't be easy, but we are determined to score a few more points," revealed the 23-year-old.
Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit
01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h
02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec
03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969
04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119
05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976
06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032
07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390
08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563
09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127
10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181
11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652
12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300
13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014
14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap
15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap
17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap
Out
Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start
Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash
Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement
World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)
Drivers
01 Verstappen 433 points
02. Pérez 224
03. Hamilton 194
04. Alonso 183
05. Sainz 153
06. Leclerc 145
07 Norris 136
08. Russell 132
09th Piastri 83
10th Stroll 47
11th Gasly 46
12th Ocon 44
13th Albon 23
14th Bottas 10
15th Hülkenberg 9
16th Zhou 6
17th Tsunoda 3
18th Magnussen 3
19th Lawson 2
20th Sargeant 0
21 De Vries 0
22nd Ricciardo 0
Constructors' Cup
01 Red Bull Racing 657 points
02. Mercedes 326
03. Ferrari 298
04. Aston Martin 230
05. McLaren 219
06. Alpine 90
07. Williams 23
08. Alfa Romeo 16
09. Haas 12
10. AlphaTauri 5