McLaren duo in Austin: premiere and anniversary

After the successful WRC round in Qatar, both McLaren drivers have a very special weekend on the agenda: Oscar Piastri makes his Austin debut, while Lando Norris contests his 100th GP.

The sprint race weekend in Qatar was a complete success for the McLaren team. In the sprint, rookie Oscar Piastri was able to celebrate his first GP victory after 19 laps, while his team-mate Lando Norris finished third. In the GP, Piastri finished second again ahead of the Briton, who was again third.

Now, with the GP weekend in Texas, a special World Championship round is on the agenda for both of them. Piastri will be racing at the Circuit of the Americas for the first time, while Norris will be making his 100th GP appearance. The former is looking forward to his Austin debut, explaining, "I can't wait to feel the energy of the fans there."

"It's a cool track with some sections reminiscent of other World Championship circuits. We'll have another sprint weekend and that means we'll have more chances to score points again," adds the 22-year-old from Melbourne.

Norris enthuses: "I'm really looking forward to returning to Austin because the GP weekend in Texas is always great fun and this year it's even more special because I'll be there for my 100th Formula One race with McLaren. Austin is a great place to celebrate that as the fans there always make for a great atmosphere."

"I took the time last week at the Woking factory to celebrate the good result in Qatar and of course took the opportunity to analyse what I could have done better. I also spent some time in the simulator to prepare for the upcoming three races. It won't be easy, but we are determined to score a few more points," revealed the 23-year-old.

Qatar GP, Losail International Circuit

01 Max Verstappen (NL), Red Bull Racing, 1:27:39.168 h

02 Oscar Piastri (AUS), McLaren, +4.833 sec

03 Lando Norris (GB), McLaren, +5.969

04th George Russell (GB), Mercedes, +34.119

05 Charles Leclerc (MC), Ferrari, +38.976

06 Fernando Alonso (E), Aston Martin, +49.032

07 Esteban Ocon (F), Alpine, +62.390

08 Valtteri Bottas (FIN), Alfa Romeo, +66.563

09 - Guanyu Zhou (RCH), Alfa Romeo, +76.127

10th Sergio Pérez (MEX), Red Bull Racing, +80.181

11th Lance Stroll (CDN), Aston Martin, +81.652

12th Pierre Gasly (F), Alpine, +82.300

13th Alex Albon (T), Williams, +91.014

14th Kevin Magnussen (DK), Haas, +1 lap

15th Yuki Tsunoda (J), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

16th Nico Hülkenberg (D), Haas, +1 lap

17th Liam Lawson (NZ), AlphaTauri, +1 lap

Out

Carlos Sainz (E), Ferrari, did not start

Lewis Hamilton (GB), Mercedes, crash

Logan Sargeant (USA), Williams, retirement

World Championship standings (after 17 of 22 Grand Prix, incl. 4 of 6 sprints)

Drivers

01 Verstappen 433 points

02. Pérez 224

03. Hamilton 194

04. Alonso 183

05. Sainz 153

06. Leclerc 145

07 Norris 136

08. Russell 132

09th Piastri 83

10th Stroll 47

11th Gasly 46

12th Ocon 44

13th Albon 23

14th Bottas 10

15th Hülkenberg 9

16th Zhou 6

17th Tsunoda 3

18th Magnussen 3

19th Lawson 2

20th Sargeant 0

21 De Vries 0

22nd Ricciardo 0

Constructors' Cup

01 Red Bull Racing 657 points

02. Mercedes 326

03. Ferrari 298

04. Aston Martin 230

05. McLaren 219

06. Alpine 90

07. Williams 23

08. Alfa Romeo 16

09. Haas 12

10. AlphaTauri 5